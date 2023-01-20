Now Opening
(PG-13; 1:51)
When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME: SCARLET BOND
(PG-13; 1:54)
A corporate worker is reborn to an alternate world as a slime and begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
WHEN YOU FINISH SAVING THE WORLD(R; 1:28)
A mother who runs a shelter and son who performs music online fail to understand each other’s values.
Playing at Cinema Center
ALSO PLAYING
A MAN CALLED OTTO
(PG-13; 2:06)
When a young family moves in nearby, the grumpy Otto meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER
(PG-13; 3:12)
Jake Sully must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their home.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
CORSAGE
(Not rated; 1:54)
Empress Elisabeth of Austria, deemed an old woman at 40, tries to maintain her image.
Playing at Cinema Center
THE DEVIL CONSPIRACY
(R; 1:51)
A cult steals the Shroud of Turin for wicked purposes.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
HOUSE PARTY
(R; 1:40)
A high school student decides to host a house party while his parents are away.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
M3GAN
(PG-13; 1:42)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
PLANE
(R; 1:47)
A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH
(PG; 1:40)
Puss in Boots sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SKINAMARINK
(Not rated; 1:40)
Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE WHALE
(R; 1:57)
A reclusive teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY
(PG-13; 2:26)
Tracking Whitney Houston’s journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing