Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington and Andrea Dodero star in “The Equalizer 3.”

 Sony Pictures Entertainment

Now Opening

BOTTOMS

(R; 1:31)

Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.

Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing

THE EQUALIZER 3

(R; 1:49)

Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas

ALSO PLAYING

BARBIE

(PG-13; 1:54)

Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

BLUE BEETLE

(PG-13; 2:07)

An alien scarab chooses a teenager to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas

EVERY BODY

(R; 1:32)

Three individuals overcome shame, secrecy and unauthorized surgery throughout their childhoods to enjoy successful adulthoods.

Playing at Cinema Center

GRAN TURISMO

(PG-13; 2:15)

A team of underdogs risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas

HAUNTED MANSION(PG-13; 2:02)

A single mom hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

THE HILL

(PG; 2:06)

The story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

THE MEG 2: THE TRENCH

(PG-13; 1:56)

A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

(PG-13; 2:43)

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

OPPENHEIMER

(R; 3:00)

The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing

PAST LIVES

(PG-13; 1:45)

Childhood friends are reunited years after one emigrated from South Korea.

Playing at Cinema Center

RETRIBUTION

(R; 1:31)

A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school that his car will explode if they stop and get out.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing

SOUND OF FREEDOM(PG-13; 2:15)

A former government agent turned vigilante embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe

STRAYS

(R; 1:33)

An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas

TALK TO ME

(R; 1:34)

A group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM

(PG; 1:39)

The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.

Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas