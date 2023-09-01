Now Opening
BOTTOMS
(R; 1:31)
Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE EQUALIZER 3
(R; 1:49)
Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
BARBIE
(PG-13; 1:54)
Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BLUE BEETLE
(PG-13; 2:07)
An alien scarab chooses a teenager to be its symbiotic host, bestowing him with a suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EVERY BODY
(R; 1:32)
Three individuals overcome shame, secrecy and unauthorized surgery throughout their childhoods to enjoy successful adulthoods.
Playing at Cinema Center
GRAN TURISMO
(PG-13; 2:15)
A team of underdogs risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
HAUNTED MANSION(PG-13; 2:02)
A single mom hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE HILL
(PG; 2:06)
The story of Rickey Hill’s improbable journey to play Major League Baseball
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE MEG 2: THE TRENCH
(PG-13; 1:56)
A research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE
(PG-13; 2:43)
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
OPPENHEIMER
(R; 3:00)
The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PAST LIVES
(PG-13; 1:45)
Childhood friends are reunited years after one emigrated from South Korea.
Playing at Cinema Center
RETRIBUTION
(R; 1:31)
A bank executive receives a bomb threat while driving his children to school that his car will explode if they stop and get out.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing
SOUND OF FREEDOM(PG-13; 2:15)
A former government agent turned vigilante embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
STRAYS
(R; 1:33)
An abandoned dog teams up with other strays to get revenge on his former owner.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TALK TO ME
(R; 1:34)
A group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM
(PG; 1:39)
The Turtle brothers work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas