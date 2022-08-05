Now Opening
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON
(PG for some suggestive material and thematic elements; 1:30)
A shell ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
VENGEANCE
(R for language and brief violence; 1:34)
A radio host from New York City attempts to solve the murder of a girl he hooked up with.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
ALSO PLAYING
THE BLACK PHONE
(R for violence, bloody images, language and some drug use; 1:42)
After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language; 2:26)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
LIGHTYEAR
(PG for action/peril; 1:40)
Marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
MEN
(R for disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images and language; 1:40)
A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband.
Playing at Cinema Center
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG for some action/violence and rude humor; 1:27)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
(PG for suggestive material, language and smoking; 1:55)
A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
NOPE
(R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images; 2:15)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
(PG for action, violence, rude and suggestive humor, and some language; 1:37)
Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
(PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity; 2:05)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than thirty years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
(PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault; 2:05)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas