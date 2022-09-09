Now Opening
BARBARIAN
(R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity; 1:42)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she rented is not what it seems.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
LIFEMARK
(PG-13 for some thematic material; 2:00)
David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birthmother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MEDIEVAL
(R for strong and grisly violent content throughout, and some nudity; 2:06)
The story of fifteenth century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
UNFAVORABLE ODDS
(PG-13 for some suggestive material; 1:20)
A businessman plays high stakes with his wife as the prize.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
WILD COMBINATION: A PORTRAIT OF ARTHUR RUSSELL
(Not rated; 1:11)
A documentary examining the life and work of Arthur Russell, an influential singer, songwriter, cello player and disco auteur.
Playing at Cinema Center (Friday screening includes a queer artist mixer and panel)
ALSO PLAYING
BEAST
(R for violent content, bloody images and some language; 1:33)
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
BREAKING
(PG-13 for some violent content, and strong language; 1:43)
A Marine war veteran faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
BULLET TRAIN
(R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality; 2:06)
Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO(PG-13 for some action/violence and smoking; 1:40)
The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.
(Rated R for language and some sexual content.; 1:42)
In the aftermath of a scandal, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, attempts to help her husband rebuild their congregation.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
GIGI & NATE
(PG-13 for some thematic material and language; 1:54)
A young man’s life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi – a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
THE INVITATION
(PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity; 1:44)
A woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw, Eagles Theatre Wabash, Brokaw Movie House Angola
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language; 2:26)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.
Playing at North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG for some action/violence and rude humor; 1:27)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Playing at ABCinema, AMC Jefferson Pointe, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
(PG for suggestive material, language and smoking; 1:55)
A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own.
Playing at North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
NOPE
(R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images; 2:15)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.
Playing at Cinema Center, AMC Jefferson Pointe
ORPHAN: FIRST KILL
(R for bloody violence, language and brief sexual content; 1:39)
After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)
Peter asks Doctor Strange for help, but when a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
(PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity; 2:05)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
TOP GUN: MAVERICK(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at ABCinema, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
(PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault; 2:05)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
Playing at ABCinema, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, North Pointe Cinemas Warsaw, Brokaw Movie House Angola