Now Opening
BLACK ADAM
(PG-13; 2:04)
Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
DARK GLASSES
(No rating; 1:26)
A young woman who lost her sight finds a guide in a Chinese boy. Together they will track down a dangerous killer through the darkness of Italy.
Playing at Cinema Center
TICKET TO PARADISE
(PG-13; 1:44)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
AMSTERDAM
(R; 2:14)
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BARBARIAN
(R; 1:42)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
BROS
(R; 1:55)
Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
DON’T WORRY DARLING
(R; 2:02)
A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a Utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
HALLOWEEN ENDS
(R; 1:51)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
(PG; 1:46)
Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG; 1:27)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SMILE
(R; 1:55)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient a doctor starts experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TERRIFIER 2
(No rating; 2:18)
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13; 2:11)
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE WOMAN KING
(PG-13; 2:15)
A historical epic that is based in alternate history of the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing