Now Opening
AMSTERDAM
(R for brief violence and bloody images; 2:14)
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder and are framed for it.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
DON’T LOOK AT THE DEMON
(No rating; 1:33)
A team of paranormal investigators head for the highlands of Fraser’s Hill, Malaysia.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
(PG for mild peril and thematic elements; 1:46)
A crocodile who lives in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, Strand Theatre Kendallville
TERRIFIER 2
(No rating; 2:18)
Art the Clown targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
BARBARIAN
(R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity; 1:42)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house is not what it seems.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
BROS
(R for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use; 1:55)
Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
BULLET TRAIN
(R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality; 2:06)
Five assassins find out their missions have something in common.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog must master his own powers when Superman is kidnapped.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington 7
DON’T WORRY DARLING
(R for sexuality, violent content and language; 2:02)
A 1950s housewife begins to worry that her husband’s glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER
(R for language and some war violence; 2:06)
A man leaves New York in 1967 to bring beer to his buddies in the Army while they are fighting in Vietnam.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
THE GOOD HOUSE
(R for brief sexuality and language; 1:54)
Life for a New England realtor begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE INVITATION
(PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity; 1:44)
A young woman is swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN
(R for violence, gore and language; 1:28)
A woman begins to experience premonitions associated with the urban myth of The Creeper.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG for some action/violence and rude humor; 1:27)
The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
PEARL
(R for some strong violence, gore, strong sexual content and graphic nudity; 1:42)
The story of how Pearl became a vicious killer.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
RUNNING THE BASES
(PG for thematic content, some violence and mild language; 2:07)
A small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger school.
Playing at ABCinema Decatur, Strand Theatre Kendallville
SEE HOW THEY RUN
(PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference; 1:38)
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.
Playing at Eagles Theatre Wabash
SMILE
(R for strong violent content and grisly images, and language; 1:55)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, a doctor starts experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE WOMAN KING
(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity; 2:15)
A historical epic that is based in alternate history of the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing