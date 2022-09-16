Note: Strand Theatre in Kendallville is closed for maintenance.
Now Opening
AFTER EVER HAPPY
(R for language throughout, some sexual content and brief drug material; 1:59)
As a shocking truth about a couple’s families emerges, the two lovers discover they are not so different.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
CLERKS III
(R for pervasive language, crude sexual material, and drug content; 1:55)
Dante, Elias, and Jay and Silent Bob are enlisted to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
CONFESS, FLETCH
(R for language, some sexual content and drug use; 1:39)
Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancé’s stolen art collection.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
EMILY THE CRIMINAL
(R for language, some violence and brief drug use; 1:37)
Down on her luck and saddled with debt, Emily gets involved in a credit card scam.
Playing at Cinema Center
GOD’S COUNTRY
(R for language; 1:42)
A professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
HOCKEYLAND
(Not rated; 1:48)
In Minnesota’s fabled heartland of US ice hockey, the teams of rival towns skate for a last chance to etch their names into local lore.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
HOUSE OF DARKNESS
(R for some bloody violence/gore, sexual material, and language throughout; 1:28)
A flirtation turns playful, sexy and sinister.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
PEARL
(R for some strong violence, gore, strong sexual content and graphic nudity; 1:42)
The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in “X.”
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Drive-in
PURSUIT OF FREEDOM
(Not rated; 1:35)
A Ukrainian woman is separated from her three children and sold into trafficking by Russian gangsters.
Playing at ABCinema Decatur
THE RETALIATORS
(Not rated; 1:50)
An pastor searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s murder.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Drive-in
RUNNING THE BASES
(PG for thematic content, some violence and mild language; 2:07)
A small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger school.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
SEE HOW THEY RUN
(PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference; 1:38)
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE WOMAN KING
(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity; 2:15)
A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
BARBARIAN
(R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity; 1:42)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BEAST
(R for violent content, bloody images and some language; 1:33)
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
BULLET TRAIN
(R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality; 2:06)
Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Drive-in
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ‘n roll star and changes the world with his music.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
GIGI & NATE
(PG-13 for some thematic material and language; 1:54)
A young man’s life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi – a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
THE INVITATION
(PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity; 1:44)
A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
LIFEMARK
(PG-13 for some thematic material; 2:00)
David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birthmother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash
MEDIEVAL
(R for strong and grisly violent content throughout, and some nudity; 2:06)
The story of fifteenth century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire.
Playing at NCG Auburn Cinemas
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG for some action/violence and rude humor; 1:27)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
NOPE
(R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images; 2:15)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
(PG-13 for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments; 2:28)
Peter asks Doctor Strange for help, but when a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
(PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity; 2:05)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
(R for some sexual content, graphic nudity and brief violence; 1:48)
A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
TOP GUN: MAVERICK(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
(PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault; 2:05)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas