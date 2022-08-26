Now Opening
(PG-13 for some violent content, and strong language; 1:43)
A Marine war veteran faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
THE INVITATION
(PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity; 1:44)
A woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a Gothic conspiracy is afoot.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING
(R for some sexual content, graphic nudity and brief violence; 1:48)
A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
BEAST
(R for violent content, bloody images and some language; 1:33)
A father and his two teenage daughters are hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
BODIES BODIES BODIES
(R for violence, bloody images, drug use, sexual references and pervasive language; 1:35)
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BULLET TRAIN
(R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality; 2:06)
Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO
(PG-13 for some action/violence and smoking; 1:40)
The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee, and his conquering of Las Vegas, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ’n’ roll star and changes the world with his music.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language; 2:26)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MACK & RITA
(PG-13 for some drug use, sexual references and language; 1:35)
A 30-year-old writer spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG for some action/violence and rude humor; 1:27)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
(PG for suggestive material, language and smoking; 1:55)
A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own.
Playing at Eagles Theatre Wabash
NOPE
(R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images; 2:15)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Drive-in
ORPHAN: FIRST KILL
(R for bloody violence, language and brief sexual content; 1:39)
After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
(PG for action, violence, rude and suggestive humor, and some language; 1:37)
Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny.
Playing at ABCinema Decatur
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
(PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity; 2:05)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
TOP GUN: MAVERICK(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
(PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault; 2:05)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, NCG Auburn Cinemas