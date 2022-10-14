Now Opening
HALLOWEEN ENDS
(R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout and some sexual references; 1:51)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise.
ALSO PLAYING
AMSTERDAM
(R for brief violence and bloody images; 2:14)
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
BARBARIAN
(R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity; 1:42)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented isn’t what it seems.
BROS
(R for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use; 1:55)
Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.
BULLET TRAIN
(R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality; 2:06)
Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
DON’T LOOK AT THE DEMON
(No rating; 1:33)
A team of paranormal investigators head for the highlands of Fraser’s Hill, Malaysia, to probe a series of alleged disturbances at a house with a dark past.
DON’T WORRY DARLING
(R for sexuality, violent content and language; 2:02)
A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.
THE INVITATION
(PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity; 1:44)
A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot.
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
(PG for mild peril and thematic elements; 1:46)
Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG for some action/violence and rude humor; 1:27)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
SEE HOW THEY RUN
(PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference; 1:38)
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.
SMILE
(R for strong violent content and grisly images, and language; 1:55)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, a doctor starts experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain.
TERRIFIER 2
(No rating; 2:18)
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than thirty years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
(PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault; 2:05)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
THE WOMAN KING
(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity; 2:15)
A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
