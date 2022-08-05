There's plenty that's familiar about “Easter Sunday," in which a boisterous extended clan gathers for a holiday celebration, exposing fault lines and feuds and launching all sorts of subplots. What's different about this film starring comedian Jo Koy, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, is that that this extended clan is a Filipino American family and the cast is almost all Filipino, with a few familiar actors finally getting roles as Filipinos late in their careers. And that in itself is a welcome achievement, especially for Koy, whose life is clearly echoed here. The writing, though, could surely be sharper and the ending is more than a little sappy. The film is in theaters Friday.