Now Opening
BULLET TRAIN
(R for strong and bloody violence, pervasive language, and brief sexuality; 2:06)
Five assassins aboard a fast moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EASTER SUNDAY
(PG-13; 1:36)
Set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ALSO PLAYING
THE BLACK PHONE
(R for violence, bloody images, language and some drug use; 1:42)
After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from a killer’s previous victims.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “The Goonies”), Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ’n’ roll star and changes the world with his music.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Drive-in
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language; 2:26)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON
(PG for some suggestive material and thematic elements; 1:30)
A shell ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Cinema Center (followed by Q&A with production designer Liz Toonkel)
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG for some action/violence and rude humor; 1:27)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS
(PG for suggestive material, language and smoking; 1:55)
A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
NOPE
(R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images; 2:15)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK
(PG for action, violence, rude and suggestive humor, and some language; 1:37)
Hank is a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Brokaw Movie House Angola
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
(PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity; 2:05)
Thor fights Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
VENGEANCE
(R for language and brief violence; 1:34)
A radio host from New York City attempts to solve the murder of a girl he hooked up with.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
(PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault; 2:05)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville