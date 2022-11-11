Now Opening
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER(PG-13; 2:41)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
INU-OH
(PG-13; 1:38)
A cursed dancer and a musician stun society with electrifying concerts in this animated rock opera.
Playing at Cinema Center
ALSO PLAYING
ARMAGEDDON TIME
(R; 1:55)
A deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
BLACK ADAM
(PG-13; 2:04)
Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas, GQT Huntington 7
LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE
(PG; 1:46)
Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
LUCK
(G; 1:45)
The millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck secretly affects everyday lives.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
MOONAGE DAYDREAM
(PG-13; 2:15)
A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey.
Playing at Cinema Center
ONE PIECE FILM: RED
(PG-13; 1:55)
The most beloved singer in the world plans to reveal herself to the world.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
PREY FOR THE DEVIL
(PG-13; 1:33)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7
SMILE
(R; 1:55)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient a doctor starts experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TERRIFIER 2
(No rating; 2:18)
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
TICKET TO PARADISE
(PG-13; 1:44)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
TILL
(PG-13; 2:10)
In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE WOMAN KING
(PG-13; 2:15)
A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe