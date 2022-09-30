Now Opening
BROS
(R for strong sexual content, language throughout and some drug use; 1:55)
Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER
(R for language and some war violence; 2:06)
A man’s story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army while they are fighting in Vietnam.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
THE GOOD HOUSE
(R for brief sexuality and language; 1:54)
Life for a New England realtor begins to unravel when she hooks up with an old flame.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
JEEPERS CREEPERS: REBORN
(R for violence, gore and language; 1:28)
A woman begins to experience premonitions associated with the urban myth of The Creeper.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
SMILE
(R for strong violent content and grisly images, and language; 1:55)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, a doctor starts experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
SPIRIT HALLOWEEN: THE MOVIE
(PG-13; 1:27)
Locked inside a store on Halloween night, three middle school friends encounter an angry spirit that possesses creepy animatronic characters.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
ALSO PLAYING
BARBARIAN
(R for some strong violence and gore, disturbing material, language throughout and nudity; 1:42)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers that the house she has rented is not what it seems.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
BODIES BODIES BODIES
(R for violence, bloody images, drug use, sexual references and pervasive language; 1:35)
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
Playing at Cinema Center
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS
(PG for action, mild violence, language and rude humor; 1:46)
Krypto the Super-Dog must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DON’T WORRY DARLING
(R for sexuality, violent content and language; 2:02)
A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in, NCG Auburn Cinemas
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi, to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee, and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ’n’ roll star and changes the world with his music.
Playing at Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in
PEARL
(R for some strong violence, gore, strong sexual content and graphic nudity; 1:42)
The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in “X.”
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing
THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN
(PG for thematic material, some violence and language; 1:35)
During World War II, a group of children are evacuated to a Yorkshire village where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home.
Playing at GQT Huntington 7
RUNNING THE BASES
(PG for thematic content, some violence and mild language; 2:07)
A small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger school.
Playing at ABCinema Decatur
SEE HOW THEY RUN
(PG-13 for some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference; 1:38)
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, Eagles Theatre Wabash
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than 30 years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing, NCG Auburn Cinemas
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING
(PG-13 for sexual content and some violence including a sexual assault; 2:05)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
Playing at NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE WOMAN KING
(PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing material, thematic content, brief language and partial nudity; 2:15)
A historical epic that is based on an alternate history of the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Playing at Regal Coldwater Crossing