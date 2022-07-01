Now Opening
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU
(PG for some action/violence and rude humor; 1:27)
The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
MR. MALCOM’S LIST
(PG for milk language and some smoking; 1:55)
A young woman courts a mysterious wealthy suitor in 19th century England.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe
ALSO PLAYING
THE BAD GUYS
(PG for action and rude humor; 1:40)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way.
Playing at AMC Dupont
THE BLACK PHONE
(R for violence, bloody images, language and some drug use; 1:42)
After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
(PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language; 1:42)
The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.
Playing at AMC Dupont
ELVIS
(PG-13 for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking; 2:39)
From his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi to his rise to stardom starting in Memphis, Tennessee and his conquering of Las Vegas, Nevada, Elvis Presley becomes the first rock ’n’ roll star and changes the world with his music.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
Playing at AMC Dupont, Cinema Center, Regal Coldwater Crossing
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language; 2:26)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, GQT Huntington 7, Eagles Theatre Wabash, NCG Auburn Cinemas
LIGHTYEAR
(PG for action/peril; 1:40)
Marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of robots commanded by Zurg who are attempting to steal his fuel source.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Top Gun: Maverick”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than thirty years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Lightyear”), GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas