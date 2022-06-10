Now Opening
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION
(PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence and language; 2:26)
Dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, ABCinema Decatur, Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Firestarter”), Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Uncharted”), NCG Auburn Cinemas, Strand Theatre Kendallville
X
(R for strong bloody violence and gore, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and language; 1:45)
In 1979, young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.
Playing at Cinema Center
ALSO PLAYING
THE BAD GUYS
(PG for action and rude humor; 1:40)
Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, NCG Auburn Cinemas
THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE
(PG-13 for rude/suggestive material and language; 1:42)
The Belchers try to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
(PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images and some language; 2:06)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing, GQT Huntington 7, NCG Auburn Cinemas
DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA
(PG for some suggestive references, language and thematic elements; 2:05)
The Crawley family and Downton staff embark on new adventures, at home and abroad.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, Regal Coldwater Crossing
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
(R for some violence, sexual material and language; 2:19)
A Chinese immigrant alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
(PG-13 for some fantasy action/violence; 2:22)
Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.
Playing at AMC Dupont
FIRESTARTER
(R for violent content; 1:34)
A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.
Playing at Auburn/Garrett Drive-in (with “Jurassic World Dominion”)
THE LOST CITY
(PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language; 1:52)
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Top Gun: Maverick”)
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
(PG for action, some violence, rude humor, and mild language; 2:02)
When Dr. Robotnik returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna, Sonic and his new friend Tails are all that stand in their way.
Playing at AMC Jefferson Pointe
TOP GUN: MAVERICK
(PG-13 for sequences of intense action, and some strong language; 2:11)
After more than thirty years as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe, ABCinema Decatur, Brokaw Movie House Angola, Eagles Theatre Wabash, GQT Huntington 7, GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “The Lost City”), NCG Auburn Cinemas
UNCHARTED
(PG-13 for violence/action and language; 1:56)
Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by a treasure hunter to recover a fortune.
Playing at GQT Huntington Twin Drive-in (with “Jurassic World Dominion”)
WATCHER
(R for some bloody violence, language, and some sexual material/nudity; 1:31)
As a serial killer stalks the city a young woman who just moved to town notices a mysterious stranger watching her from across the street.
Playing at AMC Dupont, AMC Jefferson Pointe