BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CLASSIC ROCK
THURSDAY – Jailbreak – 8 p.m.; Thirty3, 302 N. Main St., Hudson; $5; 260-818-6336.
COUNTRY
THURSDAY – The Antones – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Q & the Cold Fusion – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – Jen and the Foggy Creek Band – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, Porch off Calhoun, 800 block of South Calhoun Street; free.
FRIDAY – Whoa, Man! – 7 p.m.; Final Fridays concert series, Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren; free.
FRIDAY – Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
FRIDAY – Jacksonvibe – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Smokestack Jack – 8:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 10 p.m.; O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub, 1808 W. Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.
SATURDAY – Heartland Sings – 5:30 p.m.; Swinney Park, 1600 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.
SATURDAY – Jess Thrower – 6:30 p.m.; Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 7:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; 456-2988.
SATURDAY – Casual Friday – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 8 p.m.; Lakelife Bar and Grill, 3687 N. Barbee Road, Warsaw.
SUNDAY – We the Kingdom – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
TUESDAY – Jeff McDonald – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Sacred Heart Senior Living, 515 N. Main St., Avilla; 260-897-2841.
WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Trio – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $5; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY – Ross Kinsey – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; no cover.
THURSDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 6 p.m.; Cricket’s Bar and Grill, 120 W. Seventh St., Auburn.
THURSDAY – Sweetwater All Star Band – 6 p.m.; Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
THURSDAY – Confederate Railroad – 7:30 p.m.; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $10 general admission, $15 track seating, free for veterans; VanWertCountyFair.com.
THURSDAY – JUMP: America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
JUST ANNOUNCED
Steve Seskin – 7 p.m. Oct. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $5; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Night of the Living Drag” – 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“ ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Live In Concert” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
James Murray, comedy – 6 p.m. Oct. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.25; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Tusk: The World’s Number One Tribute to Fleetwood Mac – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.
Lindsey Stirling – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Arrival from Sweden – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Lou Gramm – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Wayne Newton – 7 p.m. April 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“Mutts Gone Nuts” – 3 p.m. April 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“Alice, Dreaming of Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. April 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Jim Gaffigan, comedy – 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Everclear – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9; Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $35; Etix.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brass Metropolis – 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers – 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” – 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Chelcie Lynn – 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland – 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Alice Cooper – 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $59; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Joanne Shaw Taylor – 7 p.m. Oct. 12; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Ashanti – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Get The Led Out – 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.
Cole Swindell – 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $38.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Martin Barre – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Price is Right Live” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Larry Fleet – 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Arcadian Wild – 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Kings Kaleidoscope – 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Lyle Lovett and Leo Kottke: 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Micky Dolenz – 8 p.m. Oct. 27 (recheduled from July 28); Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trine.edu/furth.
Clint Black – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta – 6 p.m. Oct. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Steven Curtis Chapman – 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; trine.edu/furth.
Rodney Carrington, comedy: 7 p.m. Nov. 11; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Marshall Tucker Band – 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brit Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Old Dominion – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Prarie Home Holiday – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” – 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Four Horsemen – 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brian Regan, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
American Girl Live in Concert – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Nelson – 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Thunderstruck – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dinosaur World Live – 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Foy Vance – 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Little River Band – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
360 ALLSTARS – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Sons of Mystro – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Princes Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Michael Palascak, comedy – 7 p.m. Feb. 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
1964 The Tribute – 7:30 p.m. March 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Tommy James and the Shondells – 7:30 p.m. March 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.