AMERICANA
WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 7 p.m.; Arena Bar & Grill, 1567 W. Dupont Road; no cover; 489-0840.
BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CHORAL
SUNDAY – Fort Wayne Children’s Choir – 2 p.m.; Sunday Heritage Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
SUNDAY – “Beyond the Sea,” Summit City Chorus – Buffet lunch at 1 p.m., show at 1:45 p.m.; Ceruti’s Catering, 6601 Innovation Blvd.; lunch tickets are $35 must be reserved in advance at SummitCityChorus.org or 418-3239; show-only tickets are $15 at the door.
CLASSICAL
FRIDAY – Tenth Muse – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Bach in the Barn,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Joseph Decuis Farm, 6755 E. 900 S., Columbia City; $75; FWPhil.org.
MONDAY – PFW Trombone Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
TUESDAY – PFW University and Community Orchestra – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Freimann Series: Flute and String Quartet – 7:30 p.m.; The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $25; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org. Also April 23 at PFW.
THURSDAY – PFW and Carroll High School bands – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
COUNTRY
THURSDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Trio – 6 p.m.; Lakers Landing, 7610 S. Lake St., Hamilton; no cover; 260-488-4348.
THURSDAY – Joe Hess Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Three Rivers Big Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 2:30 p.m.; Chateau Rehab and Healthcare, 6006 Brandy Chase Cove; 486-3001.
FRIDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Acme by Full Circle, 1105 E. State St.; no cover.
FRIDAY – Jack Welty – 8 p.m.; Trubble Public House, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; 260-673-9056.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 8 p.m.; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082.
FRIDAY – Ty Causey – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Susan Mae and the New Yesterday – 8:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
SATURDAY – Good Night Gracie, Leanna Wilson – 5 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – The DeeBee’s – 5 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6:30 p.m.; Coyote Creek Golf Club, 4935 Hillegas Road; no cover; 234-3745.
SATURDAY – “Neil Diamond Superstar,” Jack Wright’s Live Concert Experience – 7 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
SATURDAY – Russ Chandler – 7:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; 456-2988.
SATURDAY – Pete Dio and the Old & Dirty – 8 p.m.; CD release party; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082.
SATURDAY – Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $17; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 8:30 p.m.; Lakelife Bar and Grill, 3687 N. Barbee Road, Warsaw.
SATURDAY – Bob Goleeke – 8:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
TUESDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.
TUESDAY – Chris Worth – 2:30 p.m.; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.
TUESDAY – Primetime – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – PFW Guitar Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY – PFW Popular Music Ensemble – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Theatre, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; free.
THURSDAY – Phil Plays Dead – 7 p.m.; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082.
THURSDAY – BoDeans – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
THURSDAY – Tail Light Rebellion – 8 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
Just Announced
Dave Mason – 8 p.m. June 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $34.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Killer Queen – 8 p.m. July 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $32.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Temptations – 8 p.m. July 29; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $59.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Great DuBois Variety show – 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Motionless in White, In This Moment – 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Steve Earle – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
JUMP, America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
TobyMac, Mercy Me – 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sweetwater All-Stars – 7:30 p.m. April 21; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“1964” … The Tribute – 8 p.m. April 21; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.
Gaither Vocal Band – 7 p.m. April 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty – 7:30 p.m. April 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Shinedown – 7 p.m. April 27; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.95; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Alice Cooper – 7:30 p.m. May 2; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $48; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Matt Doyle – 5:30 p.m. May 4; Marquee Gala fundraiser, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $300; Embassy box office or 424-5665.
LeAnne Rimes – 7 p.m. May 7; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118, Van Wert; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Katt Williams, comedy – 8 p.m. May 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
John Mellencamp – 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Stryper – 7:30 p.m. May 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kenny Chesney – 7:30 p.m. May 18; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Fleetwood Gold – 7:30 p.m. May 20; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Travis Tritt – 7:30 p.m. May 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Michael W. Smith – 8 p.m. May 26; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trine.edu/furth.
Kansas: 7:30 p.m. June 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blackberry Smoke – 7 p.m June 17; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Candlebox – 7 p.m. June 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fully Loaded Comedy Festival featuring Bert Kreischer – 7 p.m. June 23; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $49.25; parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com.
The Doobie Brothers – 8 p.m. June 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. June 25; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – 7:30 p.m. June 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Hotel California – 8 p.m. June 30; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.
Croce Plays Croce – 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“ One More for the Road – A Frank Sinatra Reenactment” – 7:30 p.m. July 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Air Supply – 7:30 p.m. July 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Samantha Fish – 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Diana Krall – 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Happy Together – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Train, Better Than Ezra – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.