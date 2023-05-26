BLUEGRASS
ALL WEEKEND – Northeast Indiana Bluegrass Association Memorial Festival – 6:30 p.m.; ticket details and music lineup at www.bluegrassusa.net/nibga-festival/memorial.
BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CHORAL
THURSDAY – “It’s Showtime,” Summit City Singers – 2 p.m.; theater, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; freewill offering; SummitCitySingers.com.
COUNTRY
SATURDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 8 p.m.; Cold Springs Resort, 260 Ln 120 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton; $10; 260-488-2920.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 5:30 p.m.; Mino 2, 106 S. Randolph St., Garrett; 260-357-5924.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Los Galaxy – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
OPERA
THURSDAY – Opera on Tap – 7 p.m.; Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St.; donations accepted.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 2:30 p.m.; University Park Rehab, 1400 Medical Park Drive; 484-1558.
FRIDAY – Heartland Sings – 6 p.m.; Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza, 110 E. Wayne St.; free.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
FRIDAY – Casual Friday – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Carl Peters – 8 p.m.; Trubble Public House, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; 260-673-9056.
FRIDAY – Michael W. Smith – 8 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trine.edu/furth.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 10 p.m.; O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6:30 p.m.; Eagles Club 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett; no cover; 260-357-4295.
SATURDAY – Jailbreak – 6:30 p.m., 8740 E. 40 S., Angola; 260-665-5166.
SATURDAY – Sleeping With Sirens – 7:30 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Jackson Vibe – 8 p.m.; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082.
SUNDAY – Bad Omens – 7 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $45; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
TUESDAY – Carolyn and Dave Martin – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7:30 p.m.; Rack and Helen’s Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.
THURSDAY – Alicia Pyle and the Locals – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; no cover.
THURSDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Vinland Reserve Winery, 4494 Provision Parkway; 619-3424.
THURSDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 6 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
THURSDAY – Gary Allan, Tracy Lawrence – 7:30 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Just Announced
Ashanti – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
American Pop – 8 p.m. June 10; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Kansas – 7:30 p.m. June 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Selwyn Birchwood – 8 p.m. June 16; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Blackberry Smoke – 7 p.m. June 17; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Dave Mason – 8 p.m. June 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $34.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Candlebox – 7 p.m. June 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fully Loaded Comedy Festival featuring Bert Kreischer – 7 p.m. June 23; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $49.25; parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com.
The Doobie Brothers – 8 p.m. June 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event – 5 p.m. June 24; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $35; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. June 25; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – 7:30 p.m. June 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Hotel California – 8 p.m. June 30; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.
Hotel California – 8 p.m. July 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone – 8 p.m. July 7; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
America – 8 p.m. July 10; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Welcome Back My Friends – 8 p.m. July 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Croce Plays Croce – 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“One More for the Road – A Frank Sinatra Reenactment” – 7:30 p.m. July 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Killer Queen – 8 p.m. July 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $32.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Micky Dolenz – 8 p.m. July 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
Air Supply – 7:30 p.m. July 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Stayin’ Alive – 8 p.m. July 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
The Temptations – 8 p.m. July 29; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $59.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Samantha Fish – 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Diana Krall – 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Happy Together – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Train, Better Than Ezra – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
The Great DuBois Variety show – 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
NEEDTOBREATHE – 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Motionless in White, In This Moment: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Steve Earle – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Pat Banatar and Neil Giraldo – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Confederate Railroad – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $10 general admission, $15 track seating, free for veterans; VanWertCountyFair.com.
JUMP, America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Jim Gaffigan, comedy – 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” – 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Cole Swindell – 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $38.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
“The Price is Right Live” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Kings Kaleidoscope – 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Marshall Tucker Band – 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Old Dominion – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brian Regan, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Foy Vance – 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.