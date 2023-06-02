Wabash native Zachariah Smith

Wabash native Zachariah Smith will perform Saturday at Honeywell Center. Smith made it to the top five in the most recent season of "American Idol."

 ABC

BLUES

MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

JAZZ

FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.

VARIETY

FRIDAY – Jackson Vibe – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, Porch off Calhoun, 800 block of South Calhoun Street; free.

FRIDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 6 p.m.; Vinland Reserve Winery, 4494 Provision Parkway; 619-3424.

FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.

FRIDAY – Big Caddy Daddy – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.

FRIDAY – Headgames – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert; free; bring blanket or chair.

FRIDAY – Whoa, Man! – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SATURDAY – Zachariah Smith – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

SATURDAY – Decades – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.

SATURDAY – The Four Horsemen – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 8 p.m.; Lakelife Bar and Grill, 3687 N. Barbee Road, Warsaw.

TUESDAY – Joe Justice – 3 p.m.; Arbor Glen Senior Living, 5202 St. Joe Road; no cover; 492-2202.

WEDNEDAY – Chris Worth – 6:30 p.m.; Coyote Creek Bar and Grill, 4935 Hillegas Road; no cover; 234-3745.

WEDNESDAY – Q and the Cold Fusion – 7 p.m.; Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

THURSDAY – Hold the Line – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; no cover.

THURSDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.

THURSDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Monument Pizza Pub, 60 N. Public Square, Angola; no cover; 260-319-4489.

THURSDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 6 p.m.; Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.

JUST ANNOUNCED

Larry Fleet – 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Brit Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

American Pop – 8 p.m. June 10; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Kansas – 7:30 p.m. June 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Selwyn Birchwood – 8 p.m. June 16; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Blackberry Smoke – 7 p.m. June 17; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Dave Mason – 8 p.m. June 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $34.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Candlebox – 7 p.m. June 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Fully Loaded Comedy Festival featuring Bert Kreischer – 7 p.m. June 23; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $49.25; parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com.

The Doobie Brothers – 8 p.m. June 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event – 5 p.m. June 24; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $35; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. June 25; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – 7:30 p.m. June 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Hotel California – 8 p.m. June 30; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.

Hotel California – 8 p.m. July 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone – 8 p.m. July 7; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

America – 8 p.m. July 10; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Welcome Back My Friends – 8 p.m. July 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Croce Plays Croce – 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

“One More for the Road – A Frank Sinatra Reenactment” – 7:30 p.m. July 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Killer Queen – 8 p.m. July 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $32.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Micky Dolenz – 8 p.m. July 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.

Air Supply – 7:30 p.m. July 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Stayin’ Alive – 8 p.m. July 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

The Temptations – 8 p.m. July 29; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $59.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Samantha Fish – 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Diana Krall – 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Happy Together – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Train, Better Than Ezra – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.

The Great DuBois Variety show – 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

NEEDTOBREATHE – 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Motionless in White, In This Moment: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Steve Earle – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Pat Banatar and Neil Giraldo – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

Confederate Railroad – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $10 general admission, $15 track seating, free for veterans; VanWertCountyFair.com.

JUMP, America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.

REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.

Jim Gaffigan, comedy – 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.

Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” – 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Ashanti – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Cole Swindell – 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $38.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

“The Price is Right Live” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Kings Kaleidoscope – 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band – 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Old Dominion – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

Brian Regan, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.

Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

Foy Vance – 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.