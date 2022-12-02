Acoustic
WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 7 p.m.; 469 Sports and Spirits, 1322 Minnich Road, New Haven; no cover; 749-7207.
Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Classical
SATURDAY – Three Rivers Honor Band – 1:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; free.
THURSDAY – PFW Bands – Features premiere of new work by composer Zhou Tian; 7:30 p.m; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
Country
FRIDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 10 p.m.; The Venue, 110 W. Maumee St., Angola; $5; 260-665-3922.
THURSDAY – Joe Hess Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Holiday
SUNDAY – “A Wearly World Rejoices: A Chamber Cantata for Christmas” – 9 a.m.; Calvary United Methodist Church, 6301 Winchester Road.
SUNDAY – Trine University Choir and Chamber Orchestra – 3 p.m.; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; free.
SUNDAY – “Singing in the Holidays,” Summit City Chorus – 3 and 7 p.m.; Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $15 adults, free for children 10 and younger; SummitCityChorus.org or 418-3239.
MONDAY – “Home for the Holidays,” PFW choral ensembles and university and community orchestra – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Colin Boyd Trio – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
R&B
SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Variety
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.
FRIDAY – Night to Remember – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Acoustic Rush – 8 p.m.; Trubble Brewing Public House, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; no cover; 260-673-9056.
SATURDAY – Erin Coburn – 7:30 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $15; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
SUNDAY – David Phelps – 7 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
TUESDAY – Sunny Taylor – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7:30 p.m.; Rack and Helen’s Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.
THURSDAY – Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band – 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Midtown Men Holiday Hits – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Holiday Hits,” Midtown Men – 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Lindsey Stirling – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
For King and Country – 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $32; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller – 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Raheem DeVaughn – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Nate Bargatze, comedy – 7 p.m. Jan 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Ani DiFranco – 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones – 8 p.m. Jan. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Too Fighters, tribute band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dean Z – 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Ultimate Doors – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
William Shatner and screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Buddy Guy – 7:30 p.m. Feb 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic” – Feb. 23 to 26; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; DisneyOnIce.com.
Cody Johnson – 7:30 p.m. March 3; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $43; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Air Supply: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity – 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” – 6 p.m. March 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – 7:30 p.m. March 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Donnie Baker, comedy – 7:30 p.m. March 23; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Koe Wetzel – 7:30 p.m. March 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Kiss the Sky: The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience – 8 p.m. March 25; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Pink Droyd – 8 p.m. March 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $10; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast – 7:30 p.m. March 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. April 1; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Sister Hazel: 7:30 p.m. April 1; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Our Planet Live in Concert” – 8 p.m. April 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Gaither Vocal Band – 7 p.m. April 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty: 7:30 p.m. April 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
John Mellencamp: 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Stryper – 7:30 p.m. May 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kenny Chesney: 7:30 p.m. May 18; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.