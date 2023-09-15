ACOUSTIC
TUESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 6:30 p.m.; Black Canyon, 1509 W. Dupont Road; no cover; 203-5900.
BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CLASSICAL
FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Harrison String Quartet – 10 a.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; free.
SATURDAY – “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; live score for movie screening; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $2350; Ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY – “Stories in Music: Oh, the Places You’ll Go!,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic Wayne Street Strings – 4 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; free, but registration required through FWPhil.org.
WEDNESDAY – “Stories in Music: Where the Wild Things Are,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic Calhoun Brass Quintet – 11:30 a.m.; Parkview Family YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.; free.
WEDNESDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic West Central Winds – Noon; Sweetwater, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.
CLASSIC ROCK
SATURDAY – Jailbreak – 8 p.m.; Eagles No. 2233; 221 S. Walnut St., Bryan.
COUNTRY
FRIDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Band – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Band – 5 p.m.; Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave., New Haven; no cover.
THURSDAY – Joe Hess Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
GOSPEL
FRIDAY – Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Los Galaxy – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.
FRIDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St.; no cover.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.
FRIDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 7 p.m.; J.D. Lounge, 10336 N. Clinton St.
FRIDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Susan Mae and the New Yesterday – 8:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
SATURDAY – Atreyu – 6 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SATURDAY – Mike Conley – 6 p.m.; Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E. Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.
SATURDAY – Party Boat Band – 7 p.m.; Eagles No. 3512, 2730 Lofty Drive; no cover; 436-3512.
SATURDAY – Alicia Pyle and the Locals – 8 p.m.; Charlie’s Place, 4201 N. Wells St.
SATURDAY – Jacksonvibe – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Dakota Parker – 8 p.m.; Charlie Creek Inn, 111 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-0111.
SATURDAY – Brass Metropolis – 8 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
SUNDAY – Alicia Pyle and the Locals – 2 p.m.; Boondocks, 10601 Indiana North, IN-13, Syracuse.
SUNDAY – Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers – 7 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
TUESDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.
TUESDAY – Chris Worth – 2:30 p.m.; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.
TUESDAY – The DeeBee’s – 4 p.m.; Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St.; no cover.
TUESDAY – Primetime – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
THURSDAY – Derek Self – 7 p.m. Studi07, 3414 Fairfield Ave.; $25; Eventbrite.com.
JUST ANNOUNCED
Scotty McCreery – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Pam Tillis and Phil Vassar – 7 p.m. Dec. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” – 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Steve Seskin – 7 p.m. Oct. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $5; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Chelcie Lynn – 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland – 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Alice Cooper – 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $59; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Joanne Shaw Taylor – 7 p.m. Oct. 12; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Ashanti – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Get The Led Out – 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race – Night of the Living Drag” – 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Cole Swindell – 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $38.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Martin Barre – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Price is Right Live” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Larry Fleet – 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Arcadian Wild – 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Kings Kaleidoscope – 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Lyle Lovett and Leo Kottke: 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Live In Concert” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Micky Dolenz – 8 p.m. Oct. 27 (recheduled from July 28); Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trine.edu/furth.
Clint Black – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta – 6 p.m. Oct. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
James Murray, comedy – 6 p.m. Oct. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.25; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Steven Curtis Chapman – 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; trine.edu/furth.
Rodney Carrington, comedy: 7 p.m. Nov. 11; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Marshall Tucker Band – 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brit Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Old Dominion – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Tusk – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Prarie Home Holiday – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Lindsey Stirling – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” – 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Four Horsemen – 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brian Regan, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
American Girl Live in Concert – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Nelson – 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Thunderstruck – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dinosaur World Live – 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Foy Vance – 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Little River Band – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
360 ALLSTARS – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Sons of Mystro – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Princes Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Michael Palascak, comedy – 7 p.m. Feb. 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Arrival from Sweden – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Lou Gramm – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
1964 The Tribute – 7:30 p.m. March 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Tommy James and the Shondells – 7:30 p.m. March 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Wayne Newton – 7 p.m. April 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“Mutts Gone Nuts” – 3 p.m. April 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“Alice, Dreaming of Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. April 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.