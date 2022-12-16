Acoustic
FRIDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
Americana
WEDNESDAY – Hubie & Missy – 6 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.
Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Country
SATURDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 9:30 p.m.; Hanger 9 Bar & Grill, 1714 Wayne St., Auburn; call for cover, 260-925-6226.
Holiday
TODAY – For King and Country – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $32; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TODAY – “The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays” – 7:30 p.m. ; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
TODAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – “The Spirit of Christmas,” Heartland Sings – 7:30 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Allen County Courthouse, 715 Calhoun St.; $25 advance, $30 at the door; HeartlandSings.org.
SUNDAY – A440 Strings – 10 a.m.; First Presbyterian Church of Bluffton, 215 E. Dustman Road.
SUNDAY – Mannheim Steamroller – 3 and 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
SUNDAY – “Holiday in Brass,” Old Crown Brass Band – 6 p.m.; Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road; donation for admission; OldCrownBrassBand.org.
SUNDAY – “Messiah,” Steuben County Festival Choir – 7 p.m.; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; $10; trine.edu/furth.
MONDAY – “Holiday in Brass,” Old Crown Brass Band – 7 p.m.; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road; donation for admission; OldCrownBrassBand.org.
THURSDAY – “Deck the Halls with Disney” – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
FRIDAY – West Central Quartet with Jamie Wise – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Three Rivers Big Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
R&B
SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Variety
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 8 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; call for cover, 260-760-1421.
SATURDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 6 p.m.; Mino II, 106 S. Randolph St., Garrett; 260-357-5924.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Golfo di Napoli, 7916 S. Warren Road, Warren; no cover; 260-355-5975.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.
TUESDAY – Primetime – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Just Announced
Karlous Miller, comedy: 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Raheem DeVaughn – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Nate Bargatze, comedy – 7 p.m. Jan 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Ani DiFranco – 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones – 8 p.m. Jan. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Too Fighters, tribute band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dean Z – 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Ultimate Doors – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
William Shatner and screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Jon Reep: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Buddy Guy – 7:30 p.m. Feb 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic” – Feb. 23 to 26; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; DisneyOnIce.com.
Cody Johnson – 7:30 p.m. March 3; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $43; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
The Winery Dogs: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Air Supply: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity – 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” – 6 p.m. March 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – 7:30 p.m. March 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Donnie Baker, comedy – 7:30 p.m. March 23; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Koe Wetzel – 7:30 p.m. March 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Kiss the Sky: The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience – 8 p.m. March 25; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Pink Droyd – 8 p.m. March 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $10; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Chapel Hart: 7:30 p.m. March 31; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast – 7:30 p.m. March 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. April 1; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Sister Hazel: 7:30 p.m. April 1; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Our Planet Live in Concert” – 8 p.m. April 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
BoDeans: 7:30 p.m. April 20; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Gaither Vocal Band – 7 p.m. April 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty: 7:30 p.m. April 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
John Mellencamp: 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Stryper – 7:30 p.m. May 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kenny Chesney: 7:30 p.m. May 18; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m. May 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Croce Plays Croce: 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Happy Together: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.