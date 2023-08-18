BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
COUNTRY
THURSDAY – Joe Hess Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Three Rivers Big Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – American Legion Band – 5 p.m.; Jefferson Township Park, 1702 Webster Road, New Haven.
FRIDAY – Alicia Pyle and the Locals – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, Porch off Calhoun, 800 block of South Calhoun Street; free.
FRIDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Vinland Reserve Winery, 4494 Provision Parkway; 619-3424.
FRIDAY – Namby Pamby with Be Colony – 7 p.m.; Hop River, 1515 N. Harrison St.
FRIDAY – Whoa, Man! – 7 p.m.; Music on the Plaza, Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; free.
FRIDAY – Little Big Band – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.
FRIDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 8 p.m.; Howie’s on Hamilton, 3950 Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton; no cover; 260-488-3344.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 9 p.m.; Rack and Helen’s Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6 p.m.; KOA Campgrounds, 1625 W. Lancaster St., Bluffton.
SATURDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6:30 p.m.; Coyote Creek Bar and Grill, 4935 Hillegas Road; no cover; 234-3745.
SATURDAY – Angie Marquardt – 6:30 p.m.; Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.
SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – The Outlaws – 8 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; trine.edu/furth.
SATURDAY – Meka Schwartz – 8:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
SUNDAY – The Legendary Trainhoppers, Rosalind & the Way, the Debutant, the Hubie Ashcraft Band – 2 p.m.; Concert on the Farm, Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; $5.
MONDAY – Chris Worth – 2 p.m.; Prairie Landing, 1335 Prairie Landing Parkway; 444-5112.
MONDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Evergreen Senior Living, 12523 Auburn Road; 637-2830.
TUESDAY – Lee Cook – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
TUESDAY – Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo – 7:30 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
WEDNESDAY – Joe Justice – 10 a.m.; Ashton Creek Rehab, 4111 Park Place Drive; no cover; 373-2111.
WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $5; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY – The Debutants – 7 p.m.; Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
THURSDAY – Angie Marquardt – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; no cover.
THURSDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Brunner’s Pub, 3810 Lake Ave.; no cover; 420-2695.
THURSDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 6 p.m.; Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
JUST ANNOUNCED
Steven Curtis Chapman – 8 p.m. Nov. 10; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; www.trine.edu/furth.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Confederate Railroad – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $10 general admission, $15 track seating, free for veterans; VanWertCountyFair.com.
JUMP, America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Jim Gaffigan, comedy – 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Everclear – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9; Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $35; Etix.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brass Metropolis – 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers – 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” – 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Chelcie Lynn – 7 p.m. Oct. 5; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland – 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Alice Cooper – 8 p.m. Oct. 11; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $59; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Joanne Shaw Taylor – 7 p.m. Oct. 12; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Ashanti – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Get The Led Out – 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.
Cole Swindell – 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $38.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Martin Barre – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Price is Right Live” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Larry Fleet – 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Arcadian Wild – 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Kings Kaleidoscope – 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Lyle Lovett and Leo Kottke: 7 p.m. Oct. 26; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Micky Dolenz – 8 p.m. Oct. 27 (recheduled from July 28); Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trine.edu/furth.
Clint Black – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta – 6 p.m. Oct. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Rodney Carrington, comedy: 7 p.m. Nov. 11; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Marshall Tucker Band – 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brit Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Old Dominion – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Prarie Home Holiday – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“Cirque Dreams Holidaze” – 7 p.m. Dec. 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Four Horsemen – 7 p.m. Dec. 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brian Regan, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
American Girl Live in Concert – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Nelson – 7 p.m. Jan. 18; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Thunderstruck – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dinosaur World Live – 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Foy Vance – 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Little River Band – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
360 ALLSTARS – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Sons of Mystro – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Princes Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Michael Palascak, comedy – 7 p.m. Feb. 14; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
1964 The Tribute – 7:30 p.m. March 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Tommy James and the Shondells – 7:30 p.m. March 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.