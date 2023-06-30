ACOUSTIC
FRIDAY – Joe and Greg’s Acoustic Jams – 8 p.m.; Trubble Public House, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; 260-673-9056.
BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CLASSICAL
FRIDAY – Resonance Institute – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
COUNTRY
SATURDAY – Charley Crockett – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
TUESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Band – 6 p.m.; Boondocks, 10601 N. Indiana 13, Syracuse; $15; 574-528-5000.
HOLIDAY
FRIDAY – “Patriotic Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 Center St., Auburn; free; bring blanket or chair.
SATURDAY – “Salute to America Road Trip,” Symphony of the Lakes – 8 p.m.; Miller Sunset Pavilion, 705 Park Ave, Winona Lake; free.
SATURDAY – “Patriotic Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 8:30 p.m., gates open at 6:30 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; free.
MONDAY – “Patriotic Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Madison Street Plaza, 128 Madison St., Decatur; free. Rain site is Bellmont High School, 1000 E. N. Adams Drive, Decatur.
TUESDAY – “Patriotic Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 8:30 p.m.; Bixler Lake Park, 1650 Lake Park Drive, Kendallville; free. Rain site is East Noble High School, 901 Garden St., Kendallville.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
OPERA
WEDNESDAY – Opera on Tap – 7 p.m.; Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Vinland Reserve Winery, 4494 Provision Parkway; 619-3424.
FRIDAY – We are Checkmark – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, Porch off Calhoun, 800 block of South Calhoun Street; free.
FRIDAY – Attaboy – 7 p.m.; Final Fridays concert series, Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren; free.
FRIDAY – Adam Calvert – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert; free; bring blanket or chair.
FRIDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 8 p.m.; Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill, 6179 W. Jefferson Blvd., 387-5063.
FRIDAY – Hotel California – 8 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.
FRIDAY – Swimming Into View – 8:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
FRIDAY – Serepta – 9:30 p.m.; album release; The Brass Rail, 1121 Broadway; $7 cover; 267-5303 or www.brassrailfw.com.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 10 p.m.; O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.
SATURDAY – Fort Unity on the River – 5 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.
SATURDAY – Sum Morz, Maleena Felger, Chris Hambrick, Alicia Pyle & the Locals – 6 p.m.; Rock the Plaza, Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.
SATURDAY – She-Shed – 6 p.m.; Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.
SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 6 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.
SATURDAY – Hotel California – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
SUNDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 4 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
SUNDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Lakelife Bar and Grill, 3687 N. Barbee Road, Warsaw.
WEDNESDAY – The Distractions – 7 p.m.; Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
WEDNESDAY – The DeeBee’s – 7 p.m.; Indian Trails Park, 10313 Aboite Center Road; bring chairs.
THURSDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; no cover.
THURSDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Paige’s Crossing, 2021 E. Business 30, Columbia City; bring chair.
THURSDAY – JUMP – 7 p.m.; Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
CANCELED
The 2 p.m. performance of the Great DuBois Variety Show on Aug. 10 at Eagles Theatre in Wabash has been canceled. The 7 p.m. performance is still planned.
The Madrigal Christmas Dinner Theatre performances on Dec. 8 and 9 at Honeywell Center in Wabash have been postponed. A new date has not been announced.
JUST ANNOUNCED
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone – 8 p.m. July 7; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
America – 8 p.m. July 10; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Welcome Back My Friends: The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer” – 8 p.m. July 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Croce Plays Croce – 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“One More for the Road: A Frank Sinatra Reenactment” – 7:30 p.m. July 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Killer Queen – 8 p.m. July 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $32.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Micky Dolenz – 8 p.m. July 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
Air Supply – 7:30 p.m. July 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Stayin’ Alive – 8 p.m. July 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
The Temptations – 8 p.m. July 29; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $59.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Samantha Fish – 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Diana Krall – 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Happy Together – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Train, Better Than Ezra – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
The Great DuBois Variety show – 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
NEEDTOBREATHE – 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Motionless in White, In This Moment: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Steve Earle – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Outlaws – 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; trine.edu/furth.
Pat Banatar and Neil Giraldo – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Confederate Railroad – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $10 general admission, $15 track seating, free for veterans; VanWertCountyFair.com.
JUMP, America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Jim Gaffigan, comedy – 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers – 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” – 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland – 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Ashanti – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Cole Swindell – 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $38.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Martin Barre – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Price is Right Live” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Larry Fleet – 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Kings Kaleidoscope – 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta – 6 p.m. Oct. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Marshall Tucker Band – 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brit Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Old Dominion – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Prarie Home Holiday – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brian Regan, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
American Girl Live in Concert – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Foy Vance – 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.