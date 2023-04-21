AMERICANA
SUNDAY – The Wallflowers – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
BLUES
SATURDAY – The Robert Cray Band – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CLASSICAL
FRIDAY – PFW Saxophone Studio – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
SATURDAY – “The Remarkable Farkle McBride,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 11 a.m.; sensory-friendly; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $12; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.
SATURDAY – Jonathan Young on piano – 5 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
SATURDAY – “100 Years of Magic,” Symphony of the Lakes – 7 p.m.; Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, Grace College, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake; $17 adults, $12 students and seniors; WagonWheelCenter.org.
SUNDAY – Fort Wayne Philharmonic Freimann Series: Flute and String Quartet – 2 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $25; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.
SUNDAY – Bach Collegium – 4 p.m.; chapel, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; $25 adults, $10 students, free for children 12 and younger; BachCollegium.org.
THURSDAY – “Giving Voice,” PFW musicians – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
COUNTRY
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
FRIDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 7 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; $35; 260-760-1421.
FRIDAY – Riley Green – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $35; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SATURDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 8 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; $10; 260-760-1421.
TUESDAY – “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
THURSDAY – Hubie Ashcraft and Travis Gow – 5 p.m.; Monument Pizza Pub, 60 N. Public Square, Angola; no cover; 260-319-4489.
THURSDAY – The Antones – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
GOSPEL
SUNDAY – Gaither Vocal Band – 7 p.m. ; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SUNDAY – PFW Jazz Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
WEDNESDAY – Q & the Cold Fusion – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
THURSDAY – PFW Jazz Combo – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
ORGAN
SUNDAY – Elizabeth and Raymond Chenault – 4 p.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; free.
ROCK
THURSDAY – Shinedown – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.95; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – Whoa, Man!, Grace Scott – 5 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 7 p.m.; VFW Post 10006; 6814 S. Anthony Blvd.; no cover; 447-2112.
FRIDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 7 p.m.; J.D. Lounge, 10336 N. Clinton St.
FRIDAY – Sweetwater All-Stars – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
FRIDAY – 1964 The Tribute – 8 p.m.; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.
FRIDAY – Joel David Weir – 8 p.m.; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082.
FRIDAY – Curtis Ostermeyer – 8 p.m.; Trubble Public House, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; 260-673-9056.
FRIDAY – Micaiah Caudill – 8:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 9 p.m.; Rack and Helen’s Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.
SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra, G-Money Trio – 5 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
SATURDAY – Gen Jammers – 7:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; 456-2988.
SATURDAY – The Wailhounds – 8 p.m.; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082.
SUNDAY – Cai Caudill – Noon; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082.
SUNDAY – Lee Cook Trio – 5 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
TUESDAY – Chris Worth – 5:30 p.m.; Woodland Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Drive, Columbia City; no cover; 244-6068.
TUESDAY – Carolyn and Dave Martin – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 6 p.m. Morgan’s Tap and Grill, 8421 Bluffton Road; no cover; 747-0816.
Just Announced
Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Alice Cooper – 7:30 p.m. May 2; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $48; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Matt Doyle – 5:30 p.m. May 4; Marquee Gala fundraiser, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $300; Embassy box office or 424-5665.
LeAnne Rimes – 7 p.m. May 7; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Katt Williams, comedy – 8 p.m. May 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
John Mellencamp – 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Brit Floyd – 8 p.m. May 16; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Stryper – 7:30 p.m. May 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kenny Chesney – 7:30 p.m. May 18; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fleetwood Gold – 7:30 p.m. May 20; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Travis Tritt – 7:30 p.m. May 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Willie Nelson and Family – 8 p.m. May 25; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Michael W. Smith – 8 p.m. May 26; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trine.edu/furth.
Gary Allan, Tracy Lawrence – 7:30 p.m. June 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
American Pop: 8 p.m. June 10; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Kansas: 7:30 p.m. June 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blackberry Smoke – 7 p.m June 17; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Dave Mason – 8 p.m. June 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $34.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Candlebox – 7 p.m. June 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fully Loaded Comedy Festival featuring Bert Kreischer – 7 p.m. June 23; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $49.25; parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com.
The Doobie Brothers – 8 p.m. June 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. June 25; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – 7:30 p.m. June 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Hotel California – 8 p.m. June 30; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.
Hotel California – 8 p.m. July 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone – 8 p.m. July 7; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
America – 8 p.m. July 10; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Welcome Back My Friends – 8 p.m. July 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Croce Plays Croce – 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“ One More for the Road – A Frank Sinatra Reenactment” – 7:30 p.m. July 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Killer Queen – 8 p.m. July 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $32.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Air Supply – 7:30 p.m. July 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Stayin’ Alive – 8 p.m. July 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
The Temptations – 8 p.m. July 29; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $59.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Samantha Fish – 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Diana Krall – 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Happy Together – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Train, Better Than Ezra – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
The Great DuBois Variety show – 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Motionless in White, In This Moment: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Steve Earle – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Pat Banatar and Neil Giraldo – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
JUMP, America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.