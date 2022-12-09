NOTE: As of deadline for this calendar, a decision had not been announced regarding a possible strike by musicians with Fort Wayne Philharmonic, which could affect some concerts listed here.
Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Country
SATURDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 8 p.m.; Mitchell’s Sports Bar & Grill, 6179 W. Jefferson Blvd., 387-5063.
THURSDAY – The Cold Hearts – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Holiday
FRIDAY – The Midtown Men – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Holiday Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $27; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org. Continues Dec. 17 and 18.
SATURDAY – “The Birthday of a King,” choirs of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and Taylor Chapel Methodist Church – 5 p.m.; Taylor Chapel, 10145 Maysville Road; free.
SATURDAY – The Beef Manhattans with Mike Conley, Adam Baker and the Heartache, the Indigo Society, Smooth Edge 2 – Christmas at Baker Street Center with proceeds benefiting Community Harvest Food Bank, bring a canned good donation; 6 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $10; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
SUNDAY – “The Birthday of a King,” choirs of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church and Taylor Chapel Methodist Church – 10 a.m.; Good Shepherd, 4700 Vance Ave.; free.
SUNDAY – “Holiday Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 2 p.m.; T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; trine.edu/furth.
SUNDAY – “Christmas at the Embassy,” Concordia Lutheran High School music students – 4 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $18 adults, $12 students and seniors; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY – “A Jazzy Little Christmas,” Q and the Cold Fusion, Fatima Washington, Evan Anderson – 4 p.m.; Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd.; 426-3424.
SUNDAY – New Millennium Jazz Orchestra – 6:30 p.m.; Taylor Chapel, 10145 Maysville Road; free.
SUNDAY – The Midtown Men – 7 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
SUNDAY – PFW Jazz Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
SUNDAY – “Gloria!”, Manchester Symphony Orchestra – 7:30 p.m.; Cordier Auditorium, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; tickets start at $21, livestream also available; ManchesterSymphonyOrchestra.org.
MONDAY – Lindsey Stirling – 7:30 p.m. ; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY – Fort Wayne Area Community Band – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $9 adults, $8 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
WEDNESDAY – Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Q and the Cold Fusion – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
R&B
SATURDAY – Casual Friday – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Variety
FRIDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 7 p.m.; Lakers Landing, 7610 S. Lake St., Hudson; no cover; 260-448-4348.
FRIDAY – Good Night Gracie – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – The DeeBee’s – 9 a.m.; YLNI Farmer’s Market, 1501 E. Berry St.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 7 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.
TUESDAY – Carolyn and Dave Martin – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 2 p.m.; Lutheran Life Village, 9802 Coldwater Road.
Just Announced
Jon Reep: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Winery Dogs: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Chapel Hart: 7:30 p.m. March 31; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
BoDeans: 7:30 p.m. April 20; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m. May 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Croce Plays Croce: 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Happy Together: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
LOOKING AHEAD
For King and Country – 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $32; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller – 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Raheem DeVaughn – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Nate Bargatze, comedy – 7 p.m. Jan 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Ani DiFranco – 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones – 8 p.m. Jan. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Too Fighters, tribute band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dean Z – 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Ultimate Doors – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
William Shatner and screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Buddy Guy – 7:30 p.m. Feb 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic” – Feb. 23 to 26; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; DisneyOnIce.com.
Cody Johnson – 7:30 p.m. March 3; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $43; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Air Supply: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity – 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” – 6 p.m. March 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – 7:30 p.m. March 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Donnie Baker, comedy – 7:30 p.m. March 23; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Koe Wetzel – 7:30 p.m. March 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Kiss the Sky: The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience – 8 p.m. March 25; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Pink Droyd – 8 p.m. March 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $10; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast – 7:30 p.m. March 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. April 1; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Sister Hazel: 7:30 p.m. April 1; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Our Planet Live in Concert” – 8 p.m. April 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Gaither Vocal Band – 7 p.m. April 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty: 7:30 p.m. April 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
John Mellencamp: 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Stryper – 7:30 p.m. May 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kenny Chesney: 7:30 p.m. May 18; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.