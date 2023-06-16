BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CLASSICAL
FRIDAY – Gene Marcus Piano Camp student recital – 5:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
FRIDAY – Wabass Institute – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; $35, or $10 with student ID; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
FRIDAY – The Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra Combo with Colleen McNabb-Everage – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Heritage Pointe Senior Living, 5250 Heritage Parkway; 209-6279.
FRIDAY – Randara – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, Porch off Calhoun, 800 block of South Calhoun Street; free.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
FRIDAY – HWY 30 Band – 7 p.m.; Music on the Plaza, Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; free.
FRIDAY – Attaboy – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert; free; bring blanket or chair.
FRIDAY – Kansas – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY – Selwyn Birchwood – 8 p.m.; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 8 p.m.; Trubble Brewing, 2725 Broadway; 267-6082.
FRIDAY – Smoked Gouda – 8 p.m.; Trubble Public House, 314 N. Main St., Roanoke; 260-673-9056.
FRIDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Gregg Bender Trio – 8:30 p.m.; Deer Park Irish Pub, 1530 Leesburg Road; no cover; 432-8966.
SATURDAY – Joe Justice – Noon; Georgetown Place Senior Living, 1717 Maplecrest Road; 493-6927.
SATURDAY – The Mighty McGuiggans, Nate Shultz, Zen BBQ, Los Galaxy – 6 p.m.; Rock the Plaza, Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.
SATURDAY – Alicia Pyle – 6 p.m.; Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.
SATURDAY – Blackberry Smoke – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
SATURDAY – Dave Mason – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $34.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SATURDAY – Good Night Gracie – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 9 p.m.; Rack and Helen’s Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.
SUNDAY – Candlebox – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
TUESDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; 480-2500.
TUESDAY – Chris Worth – 2:30 p.m.; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.
TUESDAY – The DeeBee’s – 4:30 p.m.; Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St.; no cover.
TUESDAY – Lee Cook – 5 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave., New Haven; bring seating.
WEDNESDAY – Left Lane Cruiser – 7 p.m.; Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
THURSDAY – Lacy Jane Band – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; no cover.
THURSDAY – Joe Justice – Noon; Whitley County Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Drive, Columbia City; 260-248-8944.
THURSDAY – Chris Worth – 5:30 p.m.; Zollner Golf Course clubhouse patio, MTI Center, Trine University, 1215 Thunder Ave., Angola; 260-665-4269.
THURSDAY – Ultimate Doors – 7 p.m.; Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
THURSDAY – Jailbreak – 8 p.m.; Thirty3, 302 N Main St, Hudson; 260-818-6336.
LOOKING AHEAD
Fully Loaded Comedy Festival featuring Bert Kreischer – 7 p.m. June 23; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $49.25; parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com.
The Doobie Brothers – 8 p.m. June 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event – 5 p.m. June 24; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $35; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. June 25; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – 7:30 p.m. June 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Hotel California – 8 p.m. June 30; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.
Hotel California – 8 p.m. July 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone – 8 p.m. July 7; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
America – 8 p.m. July 10; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Welcome Back My Friends – 8 p.m. July 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Croce Plays Croce – 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“One More for the Road – A Frank Sinatra Reenactment” – 7:30 p.m. July 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Killer Queen – 8 p.m. July 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $32.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Micky Dolenz – 8 p.m. July 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
Air Supply – 7:30 p.m. July 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Stayin’ Alive – 8 p.m. July 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
The Temptations – 8 p.m. July 29; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $59.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Samantha Fish – 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Diana Krall – 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Happy Together – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Train, Better Than Ezra – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
The Great DuBois Variety show – 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
NEEDTOBREATHE – 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Motionless in White, In This Moment: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Steve Earle – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Outlaws – 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; trine.edu/furth.
Pat Banatar and Neil Giraldo – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Confederate Railroad – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $10 general admission, $15 track seating, free for veterans; VanWertCountyFair.com.
JUMP, America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Jim Gaffigan, comedy – 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers – 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” – 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Ashanti – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Cole Swindell – 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $38.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
“The Price is Right Live” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Larry Fleet – 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Kings Kaleidoscope – 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Marshall Tucker Band – 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brit Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Old Dominion – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brian Regan, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Foy Vance – 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.