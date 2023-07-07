BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CLASSICAL
TUESDAY – “Instrumental Hits,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band – 7:30 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; free.
TUESDAY – American Legion Band, New Horizons Band – 11 a.m.; Barr Street Market, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – New Millennium Jazz Orchestra – 7:30 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; free.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
ORGAN
TUESDAY – Daniel Schwandt – 10 a.m.; Follow the Pipes, Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St.; free.
TUESDAY – Kathy Miller – 11 a.m.; Follow the Pipes, First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; free.
WEDNESDAY – Jonathan Young – 1 p.m.; Follow the Pipes, St. Joseph United Methodist Church, 6004 Reed Road; free.
WEDNESDAY – Tim Robison – 2 p.m.; Follow the Pipes, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road; free.
WEDNESDAY – Andrew Danielson and Annetta Stork – 3 p.m.; Follow the Pipes, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave.; free.
THURSDAY – Michael Dulac – 7 p.m.; Follow the Pipes, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St.; free.
THURSDAY – Cletus Goens – 8 p.m.; Follow the Pipes, Embassy Theater, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., free.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – Whoa, Man! – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, Porch off Calhoun, 800 block of South Calhoun Street; free.
FRIDAY – Joseph – 7 p.m.; Three Rivers Festival stage, Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; $25; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
FRIDAY – Crush – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at Main and Jefferson streets, Van Wert; free; bring blanket or chair.
FRIDAY – Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
FRIDAY – The Dave Matthews Tribute – 8 p.m.; Kehoe Park, 2883 Indiana 124, Bluffton; free; bring seating.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.
SATURDAY – Alicia Pyle – 6 p.m.; Deema Turkish Cuisine, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.
SATURDAY – Middle Names, Next Gen Jammers, Frantic, Whoa! Man – 6 p.m.; Rock the Plaza, Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.
SATURDAY – Moon Cats – 6:30 p.m.; Music in the City, Franklin Street, downtown Huntington; free; bring seating.
SATURDAY – Who’s Bad – 7 p.m.; Three Rivers Festival stage, Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; $15; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY – Midwest Uke & Harmonic Camp staff concerts – 7:30 p.m.; Cordier Auditorium, Manchester University, 604 E. College Ave., North Manchester; $20 each, $35 for both.
SUNDAY – J and Q Variety Show – 2 p.m.; Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
SUNDAY – Collective Soul – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
MONDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Evergreen Senior Living, 12523 Auburn Road; 637-2830.
MONDAY – America – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
TUESDAY – Joe Justice – 3 p.m.; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.
TUESDAY – The Y’s Guys – 6:45 p.m.; Three Rivers Festival stage, Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; $2; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
WEDNESDAY – Whoa, Man! – 11:30 a.m.; Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.
WEDNESDAY – The Dead Pickers Society – 5:30 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth – 6:30 p.m.; Coyote Creek Bar and Grill, 4935 Hillegas Road; no cover; 234-3745.
THURSDAY – Mike Conley – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; no cover.
THURSDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.
THURSDAY – Red Not Chili Peppers – 7 p.m.; Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
THURSDAY – The DeeBee’s – 6 p.m.; Acme by Full Circle, 1105 E. State St.
THURSDAY – Ty Causey Band – 7 p.m.; Three Rivers Festival stage, Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; $10; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
THURSDAY – Croce Plays Croce – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
THURSDAY – Welcome Back My Friends – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
LOOKING AHEAD
“One More for the Road – A Frank Sinatra Reenactment” – 7:30 p.m. July 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Killer Queen – 8 p.m. July 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $32.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Micky Dolenz – 8 p.m. July 28; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
Air Supply – 7:30 p.m. July 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Stayin’ Alive – 8 p.m. July 29; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
The Temptations – 8 p.m. July 29; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $59.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Samantha Fish – 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Diana Krall – 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Rahsaan Barber and Everyday Magic – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Happy Together – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Train, Better Than Ezra – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
The Great DuBois Variety show – 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
NEEDTOBREATHE – 7 p.m. Aug. 13; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Motionless in White, In This Moment: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Steve Earle – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Outlaws – 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $35; trine.edu/furth.
Pat Banatar and Neil Giraldo – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Confederate Railroad – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Van Wert County Fair, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $10 general admission, $15 track seating, free for veterans; VanWertCountyFair.com.
JUMP, America’s Van Halen Experience – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Jim Gaffigan, comedy – 7 p.m. Sept. 9; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brass Metropolis – 8 p.m. Sept. 16; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers – 7 p.m. Sept. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brian Culbertson – 8 p.m. Sept. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy – 8 p.m. Sept. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra – 2 p.m. Sept. 26; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Levon – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” – 2 p.m. Sept. 30; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Kentucky Headhunters, Molly Hatchet – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland – 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Ashanti – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blippi – 2 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Cole Swindell – 7 p.m. Oct. 19; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $38.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Martin Barre – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Price is Right Live” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $29; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Larry Fleet – 8 p.m. Oct. 20; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Arcadian Wild – 8 p.m. Oct. 21; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Kings Kaleidoscope – 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Foreigner – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mania, The Abba Tribute – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $27.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta – 6 p.m. Oct. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
B, the Underwater Bubble Show – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $27; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Marshall Tucker Band – 8 p.m. Nov. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brit Floyd – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $39; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Old Dominion – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TobyMac, Mercy Me: 7 p.m. Nov. 17; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Joe Bonamassa – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $69; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Zoso, The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 25; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $15; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Prarie Home Holiday – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Brian Regan, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $49.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
American Girl Live in Concert – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Wizards of Winter – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Foy Vance – 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.