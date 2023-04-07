AMERICANA
FRIDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
WEDNESDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 6 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.
BLUES
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
CLASSICAL
TUESDAY – PFW Strings Studio recital – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.
TUESDAY – PFW Percussion Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY – “Bach in the Barn,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Joseph Decuis Farm, 6755 E. 900 S., Columbia City; $75; FWPhil.org. Also April 14 and 15.
COUNTRY
THURSDAY – The Cold Hearts – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
JAZZ
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Colin Boyd Trio – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
VARIETY
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 6:30 p.m.; The Atrium, 106 W. 6th St., Auburn; 260-927-1326.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 7 p.m.; VFW Post 10006; 6814 S. Anthony Blvd.; no cover; 447-2112.
FRIDAY – Decades – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 8 p.m.; Howie’s on Hamilton, 3950 Bellefountaine Road, Hamilton; no cover; 260-488-3344.
SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
TUESDAY – Joe Justice – 3 p.m.; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.
TUESDAY – Lee Cook – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Evergreen Senior Living, 12523 Auburn Road; 637-2830.
WEDNESDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7:30 p.m.; Rack and Helen’s Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.
THURSDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.
THURSDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 2 p.m.; St. Ann Senior Community, 1900 Randallia St.
LOOKING AHEAD
“Neil Diamond Superstar,” Jack Wright’s Live Concert Experience – 7 p.m. April 15; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
BoDeans – 7:30 p.m. April 20; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Sweetwater All-Stars – 7:30 p.m. April 21; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
1964 The Tribute – 8 p.m. April 21; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $25; trine.edu/furth.
Gaither Vocal Band – 7 p.m. April 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty – 7:30 p.m. April 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Shinedown – 7 p.m. April 27; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $49.95; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Alice Cooper – 7:30 p.m. May 2; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $48; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Matt Doyle – 5:30 p.m. May 4; Marquee Gala fundraiser, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $300; Embassy box office or 424-5665.
LeAnne Rimes – 7 p.m. May 7; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Katt Williams, comedy – 8 p.m. May 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
John Mellencamp – 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Stryper – 7:30 p.m. May 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kenny Chesney – 7:30 p.m. May 18; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fleetwood Gold – 7:30 p.m. May 20; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Travis Tritt – 7:30 p.m. May 23; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Michael W. Smith – 8 p.m. May 26; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $40; trine.edu/furth.
Kansas: 7:30 p.m. June 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.50; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Blackberry Smoke – 7 p.m. June 17; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Candlebox – 7 p.m. June 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fully Loaded Comedy Festival featuring Bert Kreischer – 7 p.m. June 23; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets start at $49.25; parkviewfield.streamlineticketing.com.
The Doobie Brothers – 8 p.m. June 23; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. June 25; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – 7:30 p.m. June 28; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Hotel California – 8 p.m. June 30; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $20; trine.edu/furth.
Croce Plays Croce – 7:30 p.m. July 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“ One More for the Road – A Frank Sinatra Reenactment” – 7:30 p.m. July 18; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $40; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Air Supply – 7:30 p.m. July 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $45; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Samantha Fish – 7 p.m. July 30; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Diana Krall – 8 p.m. Aug. 1; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $59; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Happy Together – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Train, Better Than Ezra – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Cooper Alan – 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Karlous Miller, comedy – 8 p.m. Aug. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
We the Kingdom – 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise – 7 p.m. Sept. 1; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Mark Lowry – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Addison Agen – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $20; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Chapel Hart – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Kevin James, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Down Home Christmas,” The Oak Ridge Boys – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $40; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.