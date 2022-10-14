Americana
THURSDAY – Hubie and Travis – 6 p.m.; Teds Market, 12628 Coldwater Road; 888-260-0351.
Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Classical
TUESDAY – PFW percussion studio recital – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
THURSDAY – “Louise Farrenc,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic Freimann Series – 7:30 p.m.; The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $25; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.
THURSDAY – PFW woodwind showcase – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
Country
THURSDAY – Vince Alten – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Jazz
FRIDAY – Greg Lysaght and Jeff McCrea – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Three Rivers Big Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
Opera
WEDNESDAY – Opera On Tap – 7 p.m.; Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St.; donations accepted.
R&B
FRIDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Variety
FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Golfo Di Napoli, 7916 S. Warren Road, Warren; 260-355-5975.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.
FRIDAY – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.
SATURDAY – Party Boat Band – 7 p.m.; Eagles 248, 4940 Bluffton Road; no cover; 478-2482.
SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 7 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse; 574-457-7100.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 7 p.m.; Soul Pig BBQ, 135 S. 2nd St., Decatur; no cover; 260-301-9800.
SATURDAY – Good Night Gracie – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
TUESDAY – Chris Worth – 2:30 p.m.; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.
TUESDAY – The DeeBee’s – 4:30 p.m.; Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St.; no cover.
TUESDAY – Lee Carter Cook – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – Joe Justice – 3 p.m.; Celebrate Senior Living, 3420 E. State St.; 206-6075.
Just Announced
JD Simo, Patrick Sweany: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Amy Bruni, paranormal – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Theresa Caputo, medium – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $44.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Trace Adkins – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare The Next Gen” – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $5; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Duke Tumatoe and the Power Trio – 8 p.m. Oct. 29; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute – 8 p.m. Oct. 29; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.
David Sedaris, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Ace Frehley: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Rumours – 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m. Nov. 6; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert – 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
“YES: Close the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Kiss the Sky: The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience – 8 p.m. Nov. 12; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Bert Kreischer, comedy – 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.25; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Black Violin – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” – 6 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Classic Seger – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $30; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
“Cirque Musical Holiday Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Erin Coburn – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $15; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
“A Motown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
The Midtown Men Holiday Hits – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Holiday Hits,” Midtown Men – 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Lindsey Stirling – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
For King and Country – 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $32; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller – 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Too Fighters, tribute band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dean Z – 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Cody Johnson – 7:30 p.m. March 3; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $43; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Air Supply: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity – 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast – 7:30 p.m. March 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty: 7:30 p.m. April 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
John Mellencamp: 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.