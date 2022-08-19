Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Country
THURSDAY – Tom Buller Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Gospel
SATURDAY – The Hoppers – 4 p.m.; Gospel Barn, 429 E. Dustman Road, Bluffton; tickets, 651-269-2120 or www.thegospelbarnofbluffton.com.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 5 p.m.; Mino 2, 106 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Three Rivers Big Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
R&B
FRIDAY – Casual Friday – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Variety
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Brightstar Senior Living, 11430 Coldwater Road; 234-2929.
FRIDAY – Aleena York – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, The Landing, West Columbia Street; free.
FRIDAY – Charles Rhen and Sharon Purdy – 6 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.
FRIDAY – Good Night Gracie – 6:30 p.m.; Friday Nites Live, Jefferson Pointe fountain, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.
FRIDAY – Dan Smyth – 6:30 p.m.; Shady Nook, 10170 E. 600 S., Hudson; 260-351-2401.
FRIDAY – Jiggs Hendrixson Showband – 7 p.m.; Music on the Plaza, Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; free.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 7:30 p.m.; Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bay View Road, Angola; no cover; 260-833-7082.
FRIDAY – Little Big Band – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.
FRIDAY – Trombony Shorty and Orleans Avenue – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 10 p.m.; O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub, 1808 W Main St.; no cover; 422-5896.
SATURDAY – Orion’s Belt, Cami Haller Band, Brian Lemert, Phil’s Family Lizard – 6 p.m.; Rock the Plaza, Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 6 p.m.; Edwin Coe Spirits, 6675 E. US 33, Churubusco.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6 p.m.; KOA Campgrounds, 1625 W. Lancaster St., Bluffton.
SATURDAY – “The Music of Led Zeppelin,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; tickets start at $25; Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY – Girl Named Tom – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
TUESDAY – Carolyn and Dave Martin – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
TUESDAY – “Greatest Hits,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band with Tom Didier – 7:30 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; free.
WEDNESDAY – Abbie Thomas, Brother – 5 p.m.; Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
WEDNESDAY – Jess Thrower – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY – The Todd Harrold Band – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, corner of Main and Clinton streets; free.
THURSDAY – Chris Worth – 5 p.m.; Monument Pizza Pub, 60 N. Public Square, Angola; no cover; 260-319-4489.
THURSDAY – Derek Jones – 7 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
THURSDAY – The Fab Four – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Just Announced
The Songwriters Sing – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $5; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Davy Knowles – 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Ace Frehley: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Goo Goo Dolls: 7 p.m. Nov. 6; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert – 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29.50; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Classic Seger – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $30; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Erin Coburn – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $15; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press – 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Boy Band Review – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Girl Named Tom – 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Van Wert County Fair Grandstand, 1055 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $45; VanWertLive.com or 419-238-6722.
“Assisted Living: The Musical” – 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
311 – 8 p.m. Sept. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Rush Tribute Project – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“MasterChef Junior Live” – 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $19; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Jeff Dunham, comedy – 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $53; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Pink Droyd – Sept. 23; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Brett Eldredge – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State St., or FortWayneParks.org.
Grace Kelly – 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Rickey Smiley, comedy – 8 p.m. Sept. 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $60; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Rick Braun – Sept. 24; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Lewis Black, comedy – Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Sixteen Candles – 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
“MasterChef Junior Live!” – 6 p.m. Oct. 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Barenaked Ladies – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza – 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
I, Prevail – 7 p.m. Oct. 7; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $39.50; Etix.com.
Jason Aldean – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
I Am, He Said – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
I Am, He Said – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog, comedy – 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Gabriel Iglesias, comedy – 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; FluffyGuy.com.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox – 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” – 10 a.m. and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Oct. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $22; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Amy Bruni, paranormal – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Theresa Caputo, medium – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $44.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Trace Adkins – 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute – 8 p.m. Oct. 29; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.
David Sedaris, comedy – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Rumours – 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bert Kreischer, comedy – 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.25; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Black Violin – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“A Motown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Midtown Men Holiday Hits – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Holiday Hits,” Midtown Men – 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
For King and Country – 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $32; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller – 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Too Fighters, tribute band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dean Z – 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity – 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast – 7:30 p.m. March 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.