Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Christian
SUNDAY – “Songs for the Saints” – 4 p.m.; Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd.; free-will offering; 426-3424.
TUESDAY – Cathedral Artists Music Series – 7:30 p.m.; Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1105 Calhoun St.; free.
Classical
SATURDAY – “Superhero Soundtrack” matinee, Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 2 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $35 adults, $15 children; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.
SATURDAY – “Heroes,” United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus – 7 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; free, but tickets required; reserve tickets at 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
SATURDAY – “Superhero Soundtrack, Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $27; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.
SUNDAY – PFW String and Guitar Day – Noon; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
SUNDAY – PFW Trombone Studio recital – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
TUESDAY – PFW String Showcase – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
WEDNESDAY – PFW Faculty/Student Chamber Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
Country
SATURDAY – The Hubie Ashcraft Band – 8 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 327 N. 2nd St., Decatur; $10; 260-724-3613.
THURSDAY – The Cold Hearts – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530; with line dancing.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Q & the Cold Fusion – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
Opera
THURSDAY – PFW Opera Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for PFW students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets. Also 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11.
R&B
FRIDAY – Casual Friday – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Variety
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6:30 p.m.; Club Soda, 235 E. Superior St.; no cover; 426-3442.
SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 5 p.m.; Byler Lane Winery, 5858 County Road 35, Auburn; no cover; 260-920-4377.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7 p.m.; Mad Anthony Brewing Co., 2002 Broadway; no cover; 426-2537.
SATURDAY – Rumours – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SATURDAY – Chris Worth – 8 p.m.; American Legion Post 240, 205 Ley St., Avilla; no cover; 260-897-2225.
SUNDAY – Goo Goo Dolls – 7 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY – Joe Justice – 12:30 p.m.; Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; 260-925-3311.
TUESDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.
THURSDAY – Five Finger Death Punch, Brantley Gilbert – 6:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $29.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY – “YES: Close the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour” – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
RESCHEDULED
Kiss the Sky: The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience, originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 12, has been rescheduled for March 25 at Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St. Tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date, or refunds are available by emailing info@bakerstreetcentre.com. Tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
Just Announced
Ani DiFranco – 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones – 8 p.m. Jan. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Pink Droyd – 8 p.m. March 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $10; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Our Planet Live in Concert” – 8 p.m. April 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
JD Simo, Patrick Sweany – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bert Kreischer, comedy – 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.25; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Black Violin – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey” – 6 p.m. Nov. 17; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Take Me To The River Live! – 8 p.m. Nov. 17; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Classic Seger – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $30; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Erin Coburn – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $15; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
“A Motown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
The Midtown Men Holiday Hits – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Holiday Hits,” Midtown Men – 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Lindsey Stirling – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
For King and Country – 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $32; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller – 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Too Fighters, tribute band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dean Z – 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Ultimate Doors – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
William Shatner and screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Buddy Guy – 7:30 p.m. Feb 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Cody Johnson – 7:30 p.m. March 3; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $43; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Air Supply: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity – 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – 7:30 p.m. March 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast – 7:30 p.m. March 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty: 7:30 p.m. April 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
John Mellencamp: 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Stryper – 7:30 p.m. May 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.