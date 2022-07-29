Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Choir
FRIDAY – Fort Wayne Children’s Choir – 7 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; free.
Classical
SUNDAY – Auburn Community Band, Auburn Community Orchestra – 6 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
Variety
FRIDAY – Alicia Pyle & the Locals – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, The Landing, West Columbia Street; free.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
FRIDAY – The DeeBees – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.
FRIDAY – Country Heart Band – 6:30 p.m.; Friday Nites Live, Jefferson Pointe fountain, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.
FRIDAY – Ted Yoder Band – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Whoa Man – 7 p.m.; Final Fridays concert series, Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren; free.
FRIDAY – Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.
FRIDAY – Johnny Folsom 4 – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert, Ohio; free; bring seating.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7:30 p.m.; Lakelife Bar and Grill, 3687 N. Barbee Road, Warsaw; 574-0244-2100.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth – 8 p.m.; Howie’s on Hamilton, 3950 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton; no cover; 260-488-3344.
FRIDAY – Simply Elton – 8 p.m.; Kehoe Park, 2883 Indiana 124, Bluffton; free; bring seating. Rain site is Life Church, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton.
SATURDAY – Loveseat, Book of Chill, Sunglasses At Night, Kid Gloves – 6 p.m.; Rock the Plaza, Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.
SATURDAY – Giovannie and the Hired Guns – 6:30 p.m.; Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; $20; Etix.com.
SATURDAY – Sweetwater All-Stars, Adam Baker and the Heartache – 7 p.m.; Wooden Nickel anniversary party, Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; $10; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
SATURDAY – The DeeBees – 7 p.m.; Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St.; no cover.
SATURDAY – America – 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
SATURDAY – Daughtry – 8 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SATURDAY – Brit Floyd – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
SATURDAY – Six Foot Blonde – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
TUESDAY – Melissa Etheridge – 7:30 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
WEDNESDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY – The Jon Durnell Band – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, Main and Clinton streets; free.
THURSDAY – Joe Justice – 3 p.m.; Star Senior Living, 2601 Covington Commons Drive; 432-1932.
THURSDAY – Thunderstruck – 7 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
Just Announced
“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic”: 10 a.m. and 1:30 and 5 p.m. Oct. 15; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $22; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
For King and Country: 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $32; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Stayin’ Alive: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Lake Street Drive: 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Tab Benoit: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
David Phelps: 7 p.m. Aug. 12; Kingsbury Park, 118 Auglaize St., Defiance, Ohio; $20; DavidPhelps.com; bring seating.
Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Great White and Slaughter: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Yacht Rock Revue: 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Trombony Shorty and Orleans Avenue: 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Chris Kattan, comedy: 7 p.m. Aug. 21; Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; MadHatterShows.com.
The Fab Four: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Corey Feldman, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; Etix.com.
Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Boy Band Review: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Girl Named Tom: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Van Wert County Fair Grandstand, 1055 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $45; VanWertLive.com or 419-238-6722.
“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
311: 8 p.m. Sept. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“MasterChef Junior Live”: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $19; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Jeff Dunham, comedy: 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $53; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Pink Droyd: Sept. 23; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State St., or FortWayneParks.org.
Grace Kelly: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Rick Braun: Sept. 24; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Sixteen Candles: 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
“MasterChef Junior Live!”: 6 p.m. Oct. 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
I Am, He Said: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
I Am, He Said: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog, comedy: 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
REO Speedwagon: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute: 8 p.m. Oct. 29; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.
David Sedaris, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Rumours: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bert Kreischer, comedy: 7 p.m. Nov. 13; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.25; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Black Violin: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“A Motown Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
The Midtown Men Holiday Hits: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Holiday Hits,” Midtown Men: 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Dean Z: 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity: 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast: 7:30 p.m. March 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy: 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.