Acoustic
FRIDAY – Hubie Ashcraft – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Classical
SATURDAY – “John Williams: Big Screen Blockbusters,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W Berry St.; $35 adults, $15 children; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.
SUNDAY – “Schubert Unfinished,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic Youth Symphony Orchestras – 4 p.m.; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $10; 422-4226, ArtsTix Community Box Office or FWPhil.org.
SUNDAY – Black Oak Trio – 4 p.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; free; registration requested at www.firstpresfortwayne.org/music.
TUESDAY – PFW Piano Studio – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
WEDNESDAY – Black Violin – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY – PFW Clarinet Studeio – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; free.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
WEDNESDAY – Colin Boyd Trio – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
Reggae
SATURDAY – U.R.B. – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Variety
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 2:30 p.m.; Chateau Rehab and Senior Living, 6006 Brandy Chase Cove; 486-3001.
FRIDAY – JD Simo, Patrick Sweany – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 8 p.m.; Rack and Helen’s Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.
FRIDAY – Whoa, Man! – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 6:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 148, 705 E Lewis St.; no cover; 423-4751.
SATURDAY – The DeeBee’s – 7 p.m.; Howie’s on Hamilton, 3950 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton; no cover; 260-488-3344.
SUNDAY – “A Little Night Music: A Concert Featuring Sights and Sounds from Stage and Screen” – 7 p.m.; First United Methodist Church of Van Wert, 113 W. Central Ave., Van Wert, Ohio; free.
TUESDAY – Chris Worth – 2:30 p.m.; Story Point Senior Living, 3715 Union Chapel Road; no cover; 483-5590.
TUESDAY – Carolyn and Dave Martin – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 2 p.m.; Ascension Living Sacred Heart Village, 515 N. Main St., Avilla; 260-897-2841.
WEDNESDAY – PFW Guitar Ensemble – 7:30 p.m.; Rhinehart Recital Hall, PFW, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $5 non-PFW students, free for students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY – PFW Popular Music Ensemble – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Theatre, 5501 U.S. Highway 30 W.; free.
THURSDAY – U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus – 7:30 p.m.; Ford Theater, Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; free.
THURSDAY – Take Me To The River Live! – 8 p.m. Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $25; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Just Announced
Raheem DeVaughn – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Nate Bargatze, comedy – 7 p.m. Jan 21; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $36.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” – 6 p.m. March 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Classic Seger – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $30; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
“Cirque Musical Holiday Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour” – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Erin Coburn – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; starting at $15; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com.
“A Motown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
The Midtown Men Holiday Hits – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Holiday Hits,” Midtown Men – 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Lindsey Stirling – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $41; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Straight No Chaser – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
For King and Country – 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $32; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller – 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney” – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Ani DiFranco – 8 p.m. Jan. 26; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $49; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones – 8 p.m. Jan. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; $29.50; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Too Fighters, tribute band – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Dean Z – 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Ultimate Doors – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
William Shatner and screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” – 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49.75; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Buddy Guy – 7:30 p.m. Feb 23; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Cody Johnson – 7:30 p.m. March 3; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $43; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
Air Supply: 7:30 p.m. March 3; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity – 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – 7:30 p.m. March 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Kiss the Sky: The Jimi Hendrix Re-Experience – 8 p.m. March 25; Baker Street Centre, 323 W. Baker St.; tickets start at $25; 426-6434 or www.bakerstreetcentre.com. Rescheduled from Nov. 12.
Pink Droyd – 8 p.m. March 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $10; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Fairytales on Ice featuring Beauty and the Beast – 7:30 p.m. March 31; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $15; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Our Planet Live in Concert” – 8 p.m. April 7; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes,” Jason Petty: 7:30 p.m. April 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
John Mellencamp: 8 p.m. May 15 and 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Stryper – 7:30 p.m. May 16; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy – 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.