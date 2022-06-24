Blues
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
COUNTRY
THURSDAY – Hubie Ashcraft and Travis Gow – 6 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; call for cover, 260-760-1421.
THURSDAY – Tim Neuman and the Copper Stills – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
HOLIDAY
FRIDAY – “Patriotic Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.
SUNDAY – “Patriotic Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse; free; 574-457-7100.
THURSDAY – “Patriotic Pops,” Fort Wayne Philharmonic – 7:30 p.m.; Pokagon State Park, 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola; free. Rain site is Angola High School, 350 S. John McBride Ave., Angola.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SATURDAY – Cohen-Rutkowski Jazz Trio – 10 a.m.; Covington Art Fair, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.
SATURDAY – Kevin Piekarski Jazz Quintet featuring Scott Allen – 12:30 p.m.; Covington Art Fair, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.
SATURDAY – Walter Brath Jazz Trio – 3 p.m.; Covington Art Fair, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
SUNDAY – Dave Latchaw Jazz Trio – 12:30 p.m.; Covington Art Fair, 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.
WEDNESDAY – Colin Boyd and the Pinch Hitters – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
OPERA
WEDNESDAY – Opera on Tap – 7 p.m.; Hop River Brewing Co., 1515 N. Harrison St.; donations accepted.
R&B
SATURDAY – Sweetwater All Stars – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Variety
FRIDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 4 p.m.; Fremont Music Fest, 3246 Toledo St., Fremont.
FRIDAY – G-Money Band – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, The Landing, West Columbia Street; free.
FRIDAY – New Millennium Jazz Orchestra – 6:30 p.m.; Jefferson Pointe fountain, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; free.
FRIDAY – Legendary Train Hoppers – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 7 p.m.; Fish Creek Trail Park, 3679 Bellefountain Road, Hamilton; 260-488-3607.
FRIDAY – Cook & Belle – 7 p.m.; Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren; free. Rain site is Knight Bergman Center, 132 N. Nancy St., Warren.
FRIDAY – Cream Camino – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert, Ohio; free; bring seating.
FRIDAY – Hotel California – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
FRIDAY – Last Child – 8 p.m.; Kehoe Park, 2883 Indiana 124, Bluffton; free; bring seating. Rain site is Life Church, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton.
SATURDAY – Joe Justice – 4 p.m.; Freedom Festival, Riverside Gardens Park, 14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville.
SATURDAY – Grateful Groove, Phil Schurger, Pink Droyd – 6 p.m.; Rock the Plaza, Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.
SATURDAY – Ron Rumbaugh – 6 p.m.; Fremont Moose Lodge, 2051 Toledo St, Fremont; no cover.
SATURDAY – Todd Harrold Band – 7 p.m.; Soul Pig BBQ, 135 S. 2nd St., Decatur; no cover; 260-301-9800.
SUNDAY – The American Legion Band of Fort Wayne – 2 p.m.; Riverfront Heritage Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
SUNDAY – Summit City Chorus – 3 and 7 p.m.; fundraiser for Honor Flights of Northeast Indiana; Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $15 general admission, free for children 10 and younger with an adult; SummitCityChorus.org or 418-3239.
SUNDAY – Community Worship Celebration – 7 p.m.; Kehoe Park, 2883 Indiana 124, Bluffton; free; bring seating. Rain site is Life Church, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton.
TUESDAY – OK Boomer – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
WEDNESDAY – Three Hundred East, JD3 Trio – 5 p.m.; Muddy River Concert Series, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.
WEDNESDAY – J Tubbs – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY – Chris Worth – 7 p.m.; Four D’s, 1706 W. Till Road; no cover; 490-6488.
WEDNESDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 7:30 p.m.; Rack and Helen’s Bar and Grill, 525 Broadway St., New Haven; 749-5396.
THURSDAY – Lydia Suzan and Jordan Bridges – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, Main and Clinton streets; free.
THURSDAY – The Ryan Mundy Band – 6 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
THURSDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 7 p.m.; Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St.; no cover.
Just Announced
Grace Kelly: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Rick Braun: Sept. 24; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
“MasterChef Junior Live!”: 6 p.m. Oct. 2; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
I Am, He Said: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Dean Z: 7:30 p.m. Jan 21; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
David Brighton’s Space Oddity: 7:30 p.m. March 4; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Jerry Seinfeld, comedy: 7 p.m. June 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets stat at $47; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Hillbilly Casino: 7 p.m. July 8; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $5 advance, $10 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
CeeLo Green: 7 p.m. July 9; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $20 advance, $25 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Lonestar: 7:30 p.m. July 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Ginuwine: 7 p.m. July 14; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $10 advance, $15 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. July 15; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Here Come the Mummies: 7 p.m. July 16; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Chris Isaak: 7:30 p.m. July 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Trouble No More: Music of the Allman Brothers Band: 7:30 p.m. July 20; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
John Mulaney, comedy: July 21; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Collective Soul and Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. July 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Blackberry Smoke: 7 p.m. July 26; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. July 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Thunderstruck: 7:30 p.m. July 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Guess Who: 8 p.m. July 28; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes”: 7:30 p.m. July 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $15; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Daughtry: 8 p.m. July 30; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. July 30; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 Aug. 2; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Stayin’ Alive: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Lake Street Drive: 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Great White and Slaughter: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Yacht Rock Revue: 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Trombony Shorty and Orleans Avenue: 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Fab Four: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Boy Band Review: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Girl Named Tom: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Van Wert County Fair Grandstand, 1055 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $45; VanWertLive.com or 419-238-6722.
“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
311: 8 p.m. Sept. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“MasterChef Junior Live”: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $19; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Jeff Dunham, comedy: 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $53; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Pink Droyd: Sept. 23; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State St., or FortWayneParks.org.
Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Sixteen Candles: 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
I AM, HE SAID: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog, comedy: 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute: 8 p.m. Oct. 29; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.
David Sedaris, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Rumours: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Midtown Men Holiday Hits: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.