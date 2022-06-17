Blues
FRIDAY – Lydia Brittan and the Royal Family – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
MONDAY – G-Money and guests – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
COUNTRY
FRIDAY – Lee Brice – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $40.50; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY – Hubie Ashcraft Band – 6 p.m.; Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum Plaza, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; no cover; 260-925-1444.
THURSDAY – Myron Elkins – 7 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
FUNK
SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra – 8 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
Jazz
FRIDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
FRIDAY – Colleen McNabb- Everage and the Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra Combo – 7:30 p.m.; DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn; free, donations accepted; bring blanket or chair.
SATURDAY – James Baker Trio – 6:30 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
THURSDAY – James Baker Duo – 6 p.m.; Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 224 W. Wayne St.; 444-5898.
Variety
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 11 a.m.; Evergreen Senior Living, 12523 Auburn Road; 637-2830.
FRIDAY – The Todd Harrold Band – 6 p.m.; Downtown Live, The Landing, West Columbia Street; free.
FRIDAY – Chris Worth & Co. – 6 p.m.; Country Heritage Winery, 185 County Road 68, LaOtto; no cover; 260-637-2980.
FRIDAY – Joe Justice – 6 p.m.; Glendarin Hills Golf Club, 3333 Glendarin Way, Angola; 260-655-5073.
FRIDAY – The DeeBees – 6:30 p.m.; The Venice, 2242 Goshen Road; 482-1618.
FRIDAY – Dan Smyth – 6:30 p.m.; Shady Nook, 10170 E. 600 S., Hudson; no cover; 260-351-2401.
FRIDAY – Fireball Matinee – 7 p.m.; Music on the Plaza, Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; free.
FRIDAY – Allie Colleen – 7:30 p.m.; Feel Good Friday, Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets, Van Wert, Ohio; free; bring seating.
FRIDAY – Jefferson Starship – 8 p.m.; “Classic Rockin’ for Riley” to support Riley Children’s Hospital, Central Park, 225 E. Fort Wayne St., Warsaw; free; facebook.com/warsawparks.
SATURDAY – Joe Justice – Noon; Georgetown Place Senior LIving, 1717 Maplecrest Road; 493-6927.
SATURDAY – Private Education, Justin Bailey, Pete Dio & the Old & Dirty, Alicia Pyle & the Locals – 6 p.m.; Rock the Plaza, Allen County Public Library plaza, 900 Library Plaza; free.
SATURDAY – The Todd Harrold Band – 9 p.m.; Lakelife Bar and Gril, 3687 N. Barbee Road, Warsaw; 574-244-2100.
SUNDAY – 10,000 Maniacs – 7 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
SUNDAY – Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo – 7 p.m.; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
TUESDAY – Lee Carter Cook – 6 p.m.; Club Room at The Clyde, 1806 Bluffton Road; 407-8530.
TUESDAY – Joe Justice – 6 p.m.; Swiss Village Retirement, 1350 W. Main St., Berne; no cover; 260-589-3173.
TUESDAY – The DeeBees – 7:30 p.m.; Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St.; no cover.
WEDNESDAY – Joe Justice – 2 p.m.; Park Place Senior Living, 4411 Park Place Drive; no cover; 480-2500.
WEDNESDAY – Island Vibe – 6 p.m.; Summer Nights at the Embassy, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $5; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY – Jen and the Foggy Creek Band – 11:30 a.m.; Lunch on the Square, Freimann Square, Main and Clinton streets; free.
THURSDAY – Todd Harrold and Eric Clancy – 6 p.m.; Sylvan Cellars, 2725 E. Northport Road, Rome City; call for cover, 260-760-1421.
THURSDAY – Doug Henthorn – 7 p.m.; Decatur Summer Concert Series, Madison Street Plaza, corner of 2nd and Madison streets, Decatur; free.
Just Announced
“The Rat Pack is Back for the Holidays”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $26.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
LOOKING AHEAD
Hotel California: 8 p.m. June 24; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Hillbilly Casino: 7 p.m. July 8; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $5 advance, $10 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
CeeLo Green: 7 p.m. July 9; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $20 advance, $25 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Lonestar: 7:30 p.m. July 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Ginuwine: 7 p.m. July 14; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $10 advance, $15 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. July 15; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Killer Queen: 7:30 p.m. July 15; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Here Come the Mummies: 7 p.m. July 16; Three Rivers Festival stage, 333 S. Clinton St; $15 advance, $20 day of show; ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Chris Isaak: 7:30 p.m. July 16; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $49; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Trouble No More: Music of the Allman Brothers Band: 7:30 p.m. July 20; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
John Mulaney, comedy: July 21; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Collective Soul and Switchfoot: 6:30 p.m. July 24; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Blackberry Smoke: 7 p.m. July 26; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m. July 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Thunderstruck: 7:30 p.m. July 28; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
The Guess Who: 8 p.m. July 28; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
“The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes”: 7:30 p.m. July 29; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $15; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
America: 7:30 p.m. July 30; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Daughtry: 8 p.m. July 30; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. July 30; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39; Ticketmaster.com or 427-6000.
Melissa Etheridge: 7:30 Aug. 2; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Stayin’ Alive: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Face 2 Face – A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel: 8 p.m. Aug. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Lake Street Drive: 8 p.m. Aug. 9; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Night Ranger: 7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Glenn Miller Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Great White and Slaughter: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Five for Fighting, the Verve Pipe: 8 p.m. Aug. 13; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; FortWayneParks.org.
Yacht Rock Revue: 7 p.m. Aug. 18; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Trombony Shorty and Orleans Avenue: 8 p.m. Aug. 19; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Girl Named Tom: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Fab Four: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press: 8 p.m. Aug. 27; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Boy Band Review: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Girl Named Tom: 8 p.m. Sept. 3; Van Wert County Fair Grandstand, 1055 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $45; VanWertLive.com or 419-238-6722.
“Assisted Living: The Musical”: 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 8; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
311: 8 p.m. Sept. 11; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
The Rush Tribute Project: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $25; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
“MasterChef Junior Live”: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; tickets start at $19; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Jeff Dunham, comedy: 7 p.m. Sept. 22; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $53; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Pink Droyd: Sept. 23; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; SweetwaterPavilion.com.
Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; Parks and Recreation Department, 705 E. State St., or FortWayneParks.org.
Lewis Black, comedy: Sept. 25; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Sixteen Candles: 8 p.m. Oct. 1; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Jason Aldean: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; 482-9502 or ticketmaster.com.
I AM, HE SAID: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog, comedy: 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 11; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; $20; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Oct. 14; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
Trace Adkins: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute: 8 p.m. Oct. 29; Ryan Concert Hall, T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Ave., Angola; tickets start at $15; trine.edu/furth.
David Sedaris, comedy: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $25; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Rumours: 8 p.m. Nov. 5; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
“Whose Live Anyway?”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $46; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
“Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
The Midtown Men Holiday Hits: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $35; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Straight No Chaser: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $21.50; 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Mannheim Steamroller: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $39; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
“Deck the Halls with Disney”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $29; 260-563-1102 or www.honeywellarts.org.
Submit calendar listings to jgent@jg.net at least two weeks before the event for possible inclusion.