COMEDY
THURSDAY
John Mulaney – “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour; 7 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets, foellinger.theatrefortwayne.org/ or ticketmaster.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Junkyard; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Three Rivers Festival – Various events and activities throughout Fort Wayne; Junk Food Alley, Midway and entertainment at Headwaters Park; for more information on times and events, go to threeriversfestival.org.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; tour buildings of replica fort, talk with soldiers about military life on Saturday and Sunday; free but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org; ends July 31.
Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $12 at the door, $10 online ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. New permanent exhibit, “Pixel Pegs,” features large pegboard with LED backlighting, allowing visitors to create designs.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Paris: City of Light & Love,” ends Nov. 13; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanical conservatory.org.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibition through Jan. 15; a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage will remain on display until Aug. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – Exhibit “Bill Blass: Fort Wayne’s Fashion Designer” through Sept. 30; 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistory center.com. T.R.A.I.N. display that features model train display from Friday through Saturday.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – Ghost Army inflatable tank on display through Sept. 27, which is part of the Bill Blass 100th anniversary and includes history of the Ghost Army and some of Bill Blass’ artwork and other artists’ sketches while in the field; 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; also open Monday and Thursday; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SUNDAY AND TUESDAY
Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; pre-show starting at 6 p.m.; free; www.lakecityskiers.org.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Parkview Safety Store; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Roanoke Farmers Market – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Roanoke; ends Sept. 2.
SATURDAY
Darci Lynne – Ventriloquist and singer; 7:30 p.m.; Honeywell Center, Wabash; tickets from $45 to $100; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr and Berry streets downtown; ends Sept. 24.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, downtown Wabash; ends Sept. 24.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Colonial America – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; reenactment of what life was like at a trading post with demonstrations of military and merchant life; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free but donations accepted; oldfortwayne.org.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free.
TUESDAY
AND WEDNESDAY
Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.
WEDNESDAY
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow – 8 p.m.; features world’s largest troupe of sideshow freaks and circus performers; Piere’s Entertainment Center, 5629 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; pieresentertainment.com.
Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 7.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoors, McCulloch Park, 1790 Broadway.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Hairspray” – Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.; $18 adults, $15 students; imtfinc.com.
“Godspell” – Pulse Opera House; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15, $5 for ages 12 and younger; pulseoperahouse.org; ends July 31.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“The Addams Family” – Wagon Wheel Professional Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; also, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday; 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $40 adults, $35 ages 60 and older, $20 ages 13 and older, $15 ages 12 and younger; www.wagonwheelcenter.org/
“Silent Sky” – Hosted by Arena Dinner Theatre and The Literacy Alliance; dessert served at 7:15 p.m. and show at 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $35; tickets at literacy alliance.org/silent.