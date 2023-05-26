ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Iris Flower Show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org. Grand reopening of the W. Paul Wolf War History Museum at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Ryan Sickler – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $26; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Gary Owen – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $40; SummitCityComedy.com; ends June 3.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
TUESDAY
Fort Wayne Ballet Firefly Tour – 7 p.m.; Kehoe Park, 300 N. Main St., Bluffton; free.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY
Wawasee Fine Arts Festival – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oakwood Resort, 702 E. Lake View Road, Syracuse; features recreational and artistic activities for children, art vendors and food.
HOLIDAY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Watch Fire – 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday; Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road; logs are put on the fire to honor veterans who died; free.
SUNDAY
Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom – Registration from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Harley Davidson of Fort Wayne, 6315 Illinois Road; local riders join riders from Indianapolis at 12:15 p.m. and are escorted to Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road, for ceremony at 1 p.m. to honor fallen heroes, prisoners of war and those missing in action.
MONDAY
Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony – 11 a.m.; parade from the intersection of Nettie and Parnell avenues, up Parnell to Coliseum Boulevard, followed by a ceremony at Veterans Plaza at Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.
Sober Memorial Day Party – 6 p.m.; The Lighthouse Community Center, 3000 E. State Blvd.; food and games.
MARKETS
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
RECREATION
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd, park between Pavilion No. 1 and Shoaff Lake; bicycle ride; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
THURSDAY
Tred the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd, park between Pavilion No. 1 and Shoaff Lake; walkers, runners and wheelchairs; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Sweet Breeze Season Kickoff Open House – 6 to 8 p.m.; south dock, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; tour the canal boat replica, meet the crew, live music by Brett Welch; free. Cruises begin Saturday; RideSweetBreeze.org.
THURSDAY
Eagle Tech Academy Film Festival – 6 p.m.; Bones Theatre, 655 Opportunity Drive, Columbia City; features short films created by students; $3 at the theater or Eagle Tech Academy office.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. Lansing Lugnuts; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400; postgame fireworks Friday and Saturday, postgame autographs Sunday.
TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
TinCaps – vs. South Bend Cubs; 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Thursday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400; postgame fireworks Thursday.