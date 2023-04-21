COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Kellen Erskine – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; SummitCityComedy.com.
SUNDAY
Steve Hofstetter – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.
WEDNESDAY
Rudick Siblings – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion” live butterfly exhibit, opens Tuesday; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Earth Day 5K – 9 a.m.; 128 E. Market St., Bluffton; register at raceroster.com/events/2023/71581/earth-day-5k.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
Mastodons Big Night – 5 to 10 p.m.; parking lots 10 and 11, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; carnival rides and games; $25; pfw.edu/big-night or 481-6609.
SATURDAY
Earth Day Plant and Play – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Twistful Meadow, TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St.; planting seeds, looking at bugs, making scarecrows, potluck picnic; free; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SUNDAY
Record Store Day – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wooden Nickel Records, 3422 N. Anthony Blvd.; live museic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., food, drinks, goodie bags; 484-3635.
Riverfront Literacy Expo – 1 to 3 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; book readings, local authors, Human Library, info on reading programs; free.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.
BBB Shred Day – 9 a.m. to noon; bring documents and papers to be shredded; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $5 donation suggested.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
WEDNESDAY
Elevation Worship, Steven Furtick – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $33.75; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
WWE Live: Saturday Night’s Main Event – 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $23; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com.
TUESDAY
TinCaps – vs. Great Lakes Loons; 6:35 p.m.; Family Feast Night; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
Komets – First-round playoff game; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; Ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY
TinCaps – vs. Great Lakes Loons; 6:35 p.m.; Paws & Claws Night; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
THURSDAY
TinCaps – vs. Great Lakes Loons; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“A Peculiar People,” All For One Productions – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday; ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $22 adults, $19 seniors, $15 students; ArtsTix Community Box Office at 303 E. Main St., tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226; ends April 30.
“The Orphan Train,” Pulse Opera House – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15 adults, $5 children ages 12 and younger; PulseOperaHouse.org or 260-375-7017; ends May 7.
“Showtime at First Baptist,” Off Stage Productions – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday; popcorn with Friday shows, dinner with Saturday and Sunday shows; Commons, Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert; $16 for popcorn shows, $30 for dinner shows; 419-605-6708 or OffStageTheatre.com; ends April 30.
“Little Women, the Musical,” PFW Department of Theatre – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $20 adults, $18 seniors, $5 children and students; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.