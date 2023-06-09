ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; www.kidszoo.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Siege of Fort Wayne 1812 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; The Old Fort, 1202 Spy Run Ave.; battle re-enactment, artisans, musket and cannon demonstrations; free, donations accepted; 437-2836 or www.oldfortwayne.org.
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org. Flag retirement from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; personal tours, soldier re-enactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; www.facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
COMEDY
FRIDAY
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour – 7:30 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $35; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Jordan Jensen – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; SummitCityComedy.com.
SUNDAY
Jeff Leeson – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Germanfest – 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; includes food and music at Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., and various activities at other locations; full schedule at Germanfest.org.
FRIDAY
Canal Days Car Show and Cruise – 5 to 8 p.m.; New Haven High School, 1300 Green Road, Hew Haven; free admission, $10 to exhibit.
SATURDAY
Solfest – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road; live music, water activities, face-painting, henna, buskers, food, silden auction; $10, free for children 10 and younger; solfest-2023.ticketleap.com.
WEDNESDAY AND
THURSDAY
Huntington Heritage Days – Celebrating “Huntington at 175 years”; various locations, Huntington; schedules and more information at www.huntington-chamber.com/blog/category/heritage-days; ends June 18.
THURSDAY
BBQ RibFest – 11:30 a.m.; free until 5:30 p.m., then $6 adults, $3 children ages 8 to 17; rib masters, vendors, music; BBQRibFest.com; ends June 18.
Lagro Good Ole Days – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Lagro; food, circus, games; VisitWabashCounty.com; ends June 17.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dynamo Alley outside, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; includes artisans and food; parking lot of Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road; second Saturday of each month through October.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; Dynamo Alley outside, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for males 16 to 25; registration required, begins at 7 p.m.; FortWayneUnited.org.
SUNDAY
Yoga on the Riverfront – 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.
WEDNESDAY
River Rangers – 10 to 11 a.m.; STEM activities for children ages 5 to 12; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by emailing child’s name and class title by Monday to hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org; FortWayneParks.org; ends July 26.
THURSDAY
Tred the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Indian Trails Park, 10313 Aboite Center Road; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Garden Walk – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Allen County Extension Service, 4001 Crescent Ave.; vendors, music, plant sale, guided tours of the Display Gardens; free.
SUNDAY
Film screening, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1923) – Black-and-white silent movie accompanied by Clark Wilson on organ; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10, free for seniors and children ages 12 and younger; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; ends Aug. 2.
Foam party – 2 to 3 p.m.; Pickett’s Run Park splash pad, 513 E. Washington St., Bluffton; free.
THURSDAY
Film screening, “Where the Crawdads Sing” – 10 a.m.; Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton; free.
SPORTS
TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
TinCaps – vs. Dayton Dragons; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.