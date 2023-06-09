Monet Garden

The Monet Garden is among 21 types of gardens on display at the Allen County Extension service on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus. Guided tours will be available Saturday.

 Courtesy

ATTRACTIONS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.

National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; www.kidszoo.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Siege of Fort Wayne 1812 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; The Old Fort, 1202 Spy Run Ave.; battle re-enactment, artisans, musket and cannon demonstrations; free, donations accepted; 437-2836 or www.oldfortwayne.org.

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org. Flag retirement from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.

TUESDAY TO THURSDAY

The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; personal tours, soldier re-enactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; www.facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.

COMEDY

FRIDAY

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour – 7:30 p.m.; Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road; tickets start at $35; Clyde box office, 1-800-514-3849 and ClydeTheatre.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Jordan Jensen – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; SummitCityComedy.com.

SUNDAY

Jeff Leeson – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

ALL WEEKEND

Germanfest – 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; includes food and music at Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St., and various activities at other locations; full schedule at Germanfest.org.

FRIDAY

Canal Days Car Show and Cruise – 5 to 8 p.m.; New Haven High School, 1300 Green Road, Hew Haven; free admission, $10 to exhibit.

SATURDAY

Solfest – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road; live music, water activities, face-painting, henna, buskers, food, silden auction; $10, free for children 10 and younger; solfest-2023.ticketleap.com.

WEDNESDAY AND

THURSDAY

Huntington Heritage Days – Celebrating “Huntington at 175 years”; various locations, Huntington; schedules and more information at www.huntington-chamber.com/blog/category/heritage-days; ends June 18.

THURSDAY

BBQ RibFest – 11:30 a.m.; free until 5:30 p.m., then $6 adults, $3 children ages 8 to 17; rib masters, vendors, music; BBQRibFest.com; ends June 18.

Lagro Good Ole Days – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Lagro; food, circus, games; VisitWabashCounty.com; ends June 17.

MARKETS

FRIDAY

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.

SATURDAY

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Dynamo Alley outside, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.

Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; includes artisans and food; parking lot of Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road; second Saturday of each month through October.

WEDNESDAY

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; Dynamo Alley outside, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.

Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for males 16 to 25; registration required, begins at 7 p.m.; FortWayneUnited.org.

SUNDAY

Yoga on the Riverfront – 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.

WEDNESDAY

River Rangers – 10 to 11 a.m.; STEM activities for children ages 5 to 12; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by emailing child’s name and class title by Monday to hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org; FortWayneParks.org; ends July 26.

THURSDAY

Tred the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Indian Trails Park, 10313 Aboite Center Road; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

SATURDAY

Garden Walk – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Allen County Extension Service, 4001 Crescent Ave.; vendors, music, plant sale, guided tours of the Display Gardens; free.

SUNDAY

Film screening, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1923) – Black-and-white silent movie accompanied by Clark Wilson on organ; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10, free for seniors and children ages 12 and younger; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; ends Aug. 2.

Foam party – 2 to 3 p.m.; Pickett’s Run Park splash pad, 513 E. Washington St., Bluffton; free.

THURSDAY

Film screening, “Where the Crawdads Sing” – 10 a.m.; Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton; free.

SPORTS

TUESDAY TO THURSDAY

TinCaps – vs. Dayton Dragons; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.