ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org; closes Oct. 29.
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; personal tours, soldier reenactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Natalie Cuomo and Dan Lamorte – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
SUNDAY
A.J. Wilkerson – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Joey Mulinaro – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Fort Wayne Tattoo Festival – Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday; Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; features more than 200 tattoo artists; $30 each day or $65 weekend; fortwaynetattoo.com/artists.
SATURDAY
Fiesta Fort Wayne – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Headwaters Park pavilions, 333 S. Clinton St.; includes food, music, dance, games and activities; $7 before 5 p.m., $10 after, free for children 10 and younger.
Bloom Fest – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Riverside Gardens Park, 14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville; includes art and nature vendors, food trucks, music and activities; free.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; includes artisans and food; parking lot of Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road; second Saturday of each month through October.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale – Various times and locations; features retailers and food vendors downtown both days, and family activities Saturday; for schedule and participating businesses, go to DTFWSidewalkSale.com.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6
YLNI Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Engine Show – 9 a.m. to dusk; Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; includes tractors, engines, displays and children’s events; more information, MaumeeValley.org; $5; ends Aug. 20.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
Division I Show Ski Nationals tournament – Begins at 8 a.m. Friday, 7:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday; Hidden Lake, off U.S. 30 and Indiana 15, Warsaw; includes individual and team competitions featuring more than 2,000 athletes; free admission, $5 parking; LakeCitySkiers.org.
TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
TinCaps – vs. Dayton Dragons; 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Thursday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“Ripcord,” Arena Dinner Theatre – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; 719 Rockhill St.; $35; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org; ends Aug. 19.