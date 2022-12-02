DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
HOLIDAY
ALL WEEKEND
“The Nutcracker” – Fort Wayne Ballet; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; also, 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets start at $35; ends Dec. 11; tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226; fortwayneballet.org.
“It’s a Wonderful Life – A New Musical” – Wells Community Theater; 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; Life Community Church Auditorium, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton; $10; wellscocreativearts.com or 260-824-5222.
Wild Zoo Wonderland – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; visit Santa, animals on Indiana Family Farm, hear holiday tale during Story Time and take free ride on Z.O. & O. Railroad; Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; also, Dec. 9 to 11 and 16 to 22; $8, $6 ages 12 and younger.
Festival of Gingerbread – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; $6 ages 18 to 64, $4 ages 65 and older and ages 3 to 17, free for ages 2 and younger; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; ends Dec. 18; for schedule of events and activities, go to fwhistorycenter.org.
Lights of Joy – Drive-thru light display; Shipshewana RV Park, Shipshewana; hours, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday (closed Dec. 8); $20 per vehicle; shipshewanalightsofjoy.com; ends Dec. 31.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights – Features 2-mile light displays; Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; hours, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $10 per vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus/trolley; ends Dec. 31.
Lights of Love Memorial – 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; hosted by Erin’s House for Grieving Children; display of candles and messages on videoboard.
Holiday Lights – 6 to 9:30 p.m. weekends through Dec. 25; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 125 Fox Road, Van Wert, Ohio; hosted by 4-H Exchange Club; $5 per carload and $25 passenger van, bus or limo.
Holiday Window Displays – Ends Jan. 3; handmade, paper-cut light boxes; Promendade Park Pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.
Krusin’ Christmas – Christmas drive-thru light display set to music; Kruse Plaza, Auburn; hours, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; $10 per vehicle.
Windmill Winter Wonderland – Lighted display on windmills; Santa inside Baker Hall; Mid-America Windmill Museum, Kendallville; hours, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; also, Dec. 9 through 11; $5, free for ages 12 and younger.
Wonderland of Lights – 6 to 9 p.m.; Ouabache State Park, Bluffton; features more than 40 light displays and synchronized light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower; $5 per vehicle; ends Dec. 31.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Christkindl Market of Bryan – European-style outdoor Christmas market; Williams County Courthouse Square, Bryan, Ohio; hours, 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17.
SATURDAY
Christmas on the Farm – 1 to 5 p.m.; Father Christmas, live animals, horse-drawn wagon rides, music and shopping; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; $5 per car.
Live reindeer – 5 to 7 p.m.; Jefferson Pointe, near White House Black Market and Loft, 1430 W. Jefferson Blvd.; Saturdays through Dec. 17.
Days of Holly Shopping – Downtown Fort Wayne; holiday characters at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; ends Dec. 17.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
“The Nutcracker” – Project Ballet; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10 to $34; fwembassytheatre.org or ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Wassail Celebration – 3 to 6:30 p.m.; Jennings Youth Center, 1330 McCulloch St.; performances reminiscent of Wassail’s past and refreshments; free.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Eat Well, Play Well” exhibit ends Dec. 31; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Happy Smallidays” ends Jan. 8; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Santa and reindeer on Saturday; also Dec. 10 and 17.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; also, “Luster: Realism and Hyperrealism in Contemporary Automobile and Motorcycle Painting” traveling exhibit through Jan. 15; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Huntertown Woodworkers Craft Sale – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 16471 Lima Road, Huntertown; local artists selling handmade gifts and crafts.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Le Chic Holiday Market – 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $5, free for ages 12 and younger.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SATURDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Windy City Bulls; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
Komets – vs. Cincinnati Cyclones; 5 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
MONDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Iowa Wolves; 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; ticketmaster.com.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“A Christmas Carol” – Summit City Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Salomon Farm Park Barn, 817 Dupont Road; $25; SummitCityMT.com; ends Dec. 11.
“Shrek: The Musical” – CCBanks Productions; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Huber Opera House, Hicksville, Ohio; Ogre Buffet before Friday and Saturday performances at 6 p.m.; $20 show only and $50 with buffet for adults, $15 show only for ages 10 and younger and $25 for buffet; 419-506-1085.
“Kinky Boots” – Three Rivers Music Theatre; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.; $24 and $33; threeriversmusictheatre.com; ends Dec. 18.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge” – Arena Dinner Theatre; dinner 7 p.m., performance 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $45; tickets.artstix.org and arenadinnertheatre.org; ends Dec. 18.
SATURDAY
“24 HR Plays” – Purdue University Fort Wayne Theatre Department; 8 p.m.; features short plays written, rehearsed and performed by students over the course of 24 hours; $5.