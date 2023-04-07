COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Preacher Lawson – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 6 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Michael Winslow – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com. Also, April 14 and 15.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Junkyard Band; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; open to public; 456-2988.
HOLIDAY
FRIDAY
Wabash Easter Egg Hunt – 5 p.m.; Paradise Spring Park, 351 W. Market St., Wabash; more than 12,000 eggs filled with candy; registration required at on-site booth starting at 4:30 p.m.; DowntownWabash.org.
SATURDAY
Easter Trail – 10 a.m. to noon; Pokagon State Park, 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola; 1-mile trail with spring guessing game; treats for children 12 and younger; on.IN.gov/pokagon.
UNITY Community Easter Egg Hunt – Noon to 3 p.m.; Rhinehart Music Center, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; hunts for three age groups, face painting, hot dogs, Easter Bunny photos; free; registration required at 481-6719 or UPAF.com.
SUNDAY
“An Eggsistential Egggsperience” – 2 to 6 p.m.; TekVenture Maker Space, 1550 Griffin St.; egg hunts, kite flying, hands-on projects; free; more information, TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. “Bunny Tales” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also, art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
FRIDAY
“Our Planet Live in Concert” – 8 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; film screening with live score; tickets start at $45; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.; ends May 13.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
TinCaps Open House – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; behind-the-scenes tours of the stadium; free.
THURSDAY
Film screening – “Aftershock”; 7 p.m.; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; free.
SPORTS
FRIDAY
Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
WEDNESDAY
Komets – vs. Kalamazo Wings; 7:30 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
STAGE
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“The Neurodiversity Project: The Wonderful World of Aesop,” Audiences Unlimited and Fort Wayne Youtheatre – 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday; ArtsLab, Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St.; $16 adults, $12 children and seniors; 422-4226 or tickets.artstix.org.