COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Jess Hilarious – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; summitcitycomedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVAL
SATURDAY
Weather the Fort – 3 to 8 p.m.; The Landing, downtown Fort Wayne; live music, beer tapping, games; free; schedule and more information at WeatherTheFort.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Also, Sweetheart Orchid Display ends Feb. 26; art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY
1812 Winter Garrison – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; reenactments of life in a frontier fort during winter; free, donations accepted.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Snowy Sundaes – 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke; winter hike, bonfire, ice cream sunday, cocoa; $10; register at lcnaturepark.org/events.
Eagle Watch – 3 p.m. to dusk; Upper Wabash Interpretive Center at Salamonie Lake, 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews; tour and campfire; dress for weather; to register, call 260-468-2127.
Fort Wayne UNITED Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for men 16 to 25; register at Fort Wayne UNITED on Facebook.
SUNDAY
Cupids Chocolate Chase 5K and Mocha Mile – 2 p.m.; 1301 Ewing St.; includes chocolate at the finish line; register at runsignup.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/CupidsChocolateChaseandMochamile
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
Dog Sweater Day – 2 to 4 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; bring dogs in their favorite sweater; photos and Cutest Dog Contest; free.
SUNDAY
Bridal Extravaganza – Noon to 4 p.m.; Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; vendors displaying wedding services; hosted by Fort Wayne Newspapers and Fort Wayne Magazine Weddings; $12 advance at FortWayne.com or $15 day of show.
THURSDAY
“Disney on Ice Presents Into the Magic” – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $15.50; DisneyOnIce.com. Ends Feb. 26.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Cincinnati Cyclones; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SUNDAY
Komets – vs. Kalamazoo Wings; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Williams Theatre, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 non-PFW college students, $5 for PFW students, high school students and children 17 and younger; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.