DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
SATURDAY
Legion dance – Joy Ride; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; free; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Also, Sweetheart Orchid Display ends Sunday; art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Revolutionary War Garrison – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; reenactments of life in a frontier fort during winter; free, donations accepted.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for men 16 to 25; register at Fort Wayne United on Facebook.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
“Disney on Ice Presents Into the Magic” – 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum; tickets start at $15.50; DisneyOnIce.com.
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
WMEE Baby Fair & Family Expo – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; free.
THURSDAY
Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $12 adults, $8 seniors, free for children 15 and younger; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com. Ends March 5.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Toledo Walleye; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THEATER
ALL WEEKEND
“The Wedding Singer,” Summit City Music Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road; $25 adults, $20 seniors and students; SummitCityMT.com. Ends March 5.
“Hello, Dolly,” Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $22 through age 23 and $30 for ages 60 and older; fwcivic.org or 424-5220.
SATURDAY
“Menopause The Musical” – 3 p.m.; Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 OH-118, Van Wert, Ohio; 419-238-6722 or VanWertLive.com.
THURSDAY
“The Sexton,” Playground 630 – 7:30 p.m.; Studio Theatre, Kettler Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $20; thesexton.eventbrite.com, 416-4461 or playground630@gmail.com. Ends March 11.