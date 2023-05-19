ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Color in Motion: Live Butterfly Exhibit,” ends June 25; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Spring Bonsai Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
ALL WEEKEND
Faison Love – 7:30 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $25; SummitCityComedy.com.
TUESDAY
Ben Brainard – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Dancer’s Legacy: An Evening of Stierle,” Fort Wayne Ballet – 7:30 p.m.; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35; ArtsTix Community Box Office in Arts United Center, tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.
FESTIVALS
SATURDAY
BuskerFest – 3 to 9 p.m.; intersection of Wayne and Calhoun streets; features live music and buskers; free; schedule and more information at downtownfortwayne.com/buskerfest.
SUNDAY
Cherry Blossom Festival – Noon to 6 p.m.; Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; celebrates Japanese arts, crafts and culture; free; schedule and more information at CherryBlossomFW.com.
EcoFest – Noon to 5 p.m.; Headwaters Park, 333, S. Clinton St.; food, vendors, education on sustainability; more information at EcoFestFW.com.
MARKETS
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Allen County Master Gardeners Plant Sale – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4001 Crescent Ave.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Gun and Knife Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $7 adults, $6 seniors, free for children 12 and younger.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Armed Forces Endurance Run – Races begin at 7 and 11 a.m.; Veterans Memorial Shrine, 2122 O’Day Road; inclues four-, eight- and 12-hour runs; $90 to $340; register at rultra.com/races/armed-forces-endurance-run.
Race for the Warrior 5K/10K Walk, Run Ruck – Registration at 7:30 a.m., race start at 9 a.m.; Fort Wayne International Airport tarmac with parking at Fort Wayne Metals, 9609 Ardmore Ave.; $35 per runner; raises money for Northeast Indiana Base Community Council; more information at runsignup.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/RaceForTheWarrior.
TUESDAY
Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; meet at Covington Elementary School, 2430 W. Hamilton Road; www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Red Loves the Blue Tractor Drive – Stars at 9:30 a.m.; round trip parade from Nappanee to Wakarusa begins and ends at Nappanee Power from the Past Showgrounds, 675 N. Arnott St.
Tselot Seyoum – 6 to 8 p.m.; Love Church Ministries, 1331 E. Berry St.; Ethiopian gospel singer will lead worship songs in English and Amharic and speak about Ethiopian culture; free; hosted by Agape Mobility Ethiopia.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; more information, summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power; backup date is May 28.
SPORTS
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
TinCaps – vs. Lansing Lugnuts; 6:35 pm. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Thursday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“Clybourne Park,” First Presbyterian Theater – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; $22 adults, $20 seniors, $18 students age 24 and younger; ArtsTix Community Box Office, tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.
“Ruthless,” Three Rivers Music Theatre – 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday; 1425 W. Main St.; $26.75 adults, $16.20 students; ThreeRiversMusicTheatre.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Brigadoon,” Fire & Light Productions – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday; University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $13 advance, $15 at the door; FireAndLightProductions.com.
SATURDAY
“Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood” – 7 p.m.; Foellingr Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $15.50; Ticketmaster.com.