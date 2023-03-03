COMEDY
SATURDAY
Jeff Allen – 4:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $35; summitcitycomedy.com.
THURSDAY
Ralph Barbosa – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; summitcitycomedy.com. Also performing March 10 and 11.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Dance Promenade – Rumba; 6 to 9 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; $10 advance registration, $12 drop-in; www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.
“Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies Live” – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $35; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
MUSEUMS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “Leonardo da Vinci: Artist and Engineer,” ends May 28; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Doctor’s Day with health-related activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free admission.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “California Dreamin’,” ends April 16; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Also, art display “Seascapes” by Kerstin Glaess ends April 15.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Evolution of American Car Mascots and Hood Ornaments,” featuring selections from the Jon Zoler collection through March; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; free admission; grounds open 24/7, museum open by appointment, 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
SATURDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, Parkview Field, 285 W. Douglas St.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; indoor, 1501 E. Berry St.; ends April 29.
ALL WEEKEND
Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $12 adults, $8 seniors, free for children 15 and younger; 482-9502 or Ticketmaster.com. Ends March 5.
SPORTS
SATURDAY
Komets – vs. Wheeling Nailers; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
SUNDAY
Komets – vs. Iowa Heartlanders; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $14 to $30 adults, $12 to $25 ages 60 and older and 12 to 18, $10 to $20 ages 11 and younger.
THURSDAY
Mad Ants – vs. Motor City Cruise; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; $15 to $25; Ticketmaster.com.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“Baghdad Zoo,” Fort Wayne Youtheatre – 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; First Presbyterian Theatre, 300 W. Wayne St.; $16 adults, $12 children and seniors; tickets.artstix.org or 422-4226.
“The Wedding Singer,” Summit City Music Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; The Charles, 3127 Carroll Road; $25 adults, $20 seniors and students; SummitCityMT.com.
“The Sexton,” Playground 630 – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Studio Theatre, Kettler Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; $20; thesexton.eventbrite.com, 416-4461 or playground630@gmail.com. Ends March 11.
THURSDAY
“Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show” – 6 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $30; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.