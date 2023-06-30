ATTRACTIONS
Independence Day on Tuesday might affect regular hours listed for some attractions.
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” begins Saturday, ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 426-2882 or www.fwhistorycenter.com.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; personal tours, soldier re-enactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Mike Cronin – 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $15; SummitCityComedy.com.
SUNDAY
Jared Scott and Alex Eakin – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $10; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Gianmarco Soresi – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $12; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion Dance – Melvin Mullin; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY TO TUESDAY
Salamonie Summer Festival – Downtown Warren; for schedule, www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064457780761.
HOLIDAY
“Maker America: Create Again!” – 4 to 11 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; $5 each participant or $20 for family; workshops, games and more; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
4th of July Celebration – 6 to 11 p.m.; Riverside Center, 231 E Monroe St., Decatur; music, food, color guard and fireworks; DecaturChamber.org.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1690 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6
YLNI Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.
RECREATION
WEDNESDAY
River Rangers – 10 to 11 a.m.; STEM activities for children ages 5 to 12; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by emailing child’s name and class title by Monday to hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org; FortWayneParks.org; ends July 26.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 children; VanGoghFortWayne.com.
FRIDAY
Family Game Night – 6 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SATURDAY
Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; “Miami Games Since Time Immemorial” by Diane Hunter; $7 adults, $5 youth and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.
Theater Script Jam – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; practice acting, blocking and character interpretation; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SUNDAY
Tabletop games – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; $5; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
MONDAY
“Trolls World Tour” film screening – 1 and 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; free; HoneywellArts.org.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; ends Aug. 2.
SPORTS
TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
TinCaps – vs. West Michigan Whitecaps; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.