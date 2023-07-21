ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Iris Sale by the Northeast Indiana Iris Society noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Trading Post on the Northwest Frontier – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; reenactors show what life was like in a post garrisoned by troops of the Continental army in the 1770s; donations accepted; Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
WEDNESDAY
AND THURSDAY
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; personal tours, soldier reenactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
COMEDY
SUNDAY
Cody Smith – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
WEDNESDAY
Dale Jones – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Marc Ryan – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $10; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Huntington County 4-H Fair – Includes horse and pony show, times and events; Huntington County Fairgrounds, 631 Taylor St., Huntington; times and events, extension.purdue.edu/county/huntington/_docs/4h/huntington4h.html; ends July 28
Wabash County 4-H Fair – Includes livestock, kiddie tractor pull; times and events, extension.purdue.edu/county/wabash/wabash-county-4-h.html.
Lambert Days – Includes vendors, community garage sale, food, live music and fun zone; various locations, Ohio City, Ohio; information and schedule, LambertDays.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Fort Wayne Pride Fest – Includes vendors, nonprofit resource fair, food and live music; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; information and schedule, FWPride.org.
FRIDAY TO MONDAY
North Webster Mermaid Festival – Includes food, midway, parade and live music; various locations in North Webster; information and schedule, NorthWebsterLionsClub.com.
THURSDAY
Berne Swiss Days – Includes live music, games and vendors; information and schedule, SwissDaysBerne.com; ends July 29.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6
YLNI Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.
Music, Market & Munchies – 5 to 8 p.m.; Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave., New Haven.
RECREATION
WEDNESDAY
River Rangers – 10 to 11 a.m.; STEM activities for children ages 5 to 12; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by emailing child’s name and class title by Monday to hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org; FortWayneParks.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 children; VanGoghFortWayne.com, ends Aug. 10.
FRIDAY
Family Game Night – 6 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SATURDAY
Art on Broadway – 5 to 8 p.m.; art and gallery crawl at various venues along Broadway; locations, www.facebook.com/events/979080113508964.
Theater Script Jam – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; practice acting, blocking and character interpretation; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SUNDAY
Broadway Street Stroll – 1 to 5 p.m.; pop-ups, art, live music and activities at various venues along Broadway; locations, www.facebook.com/broadwaystreetstroll.
Tabletop games – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; $5; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
MONDAY
“Boss Baby: Family Business” film screening – 1 and 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; free; HoneywellArts.org.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; ends Aug. 2.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. Lake County Captains; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
State Wars United States Roller Hockey Championships – Tournament includes 283 teams from across the world; SportONE Parkview Icehouse, 3869 Ice Way; free; schedule at StateWarsHockey.com; ends July 31.
FRIDAY
Basketball fundraiser – 6:30 p.m.; Schaefer Center Gymnasium, Indiana Tech, 1600 W. Washington Blvd.; includes silent auction, bake sale and free throw challenges; $5; benefits Special Friends of Fort Wayne Inc.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“The Phantom of the Opera,” Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; North Side High School auditorium, 475 E. State Blvd.; $22 adults, $18 students 19 and younger, $12 children 12 and younger; IMTFInc.com or 225-8828; ends July 23.
“Something Rotten!”, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $30 seniors, $22 youth; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org; ends July 30.
“Into the Woods,” Pulse Opera House – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 1/2 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and younger; 260-375-7017 or PulseOperaHouse.org; ends July 30.