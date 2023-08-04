ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; 260-925-1444, www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; also, GM Futurliner; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; personal tours, soldier re-enactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Samuel J. Comroe – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $18; SummitCityComedy.com.
THURSDAY
Natalie Cuomo and Dan Lamorte – 7:30 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com; ends Aug. 12.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Harvester Homecoming – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 2911 Meyer Road; includes tours of former International Harvester industrial area, vehicles and food trucks; $5; HarvesterHomecoming.com.
Fort Wayne Dragon Boat Races – 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Promeande Park, 202 W. Superior St.; includes music, dance performances, races and floating fire pits; RiverfrontFW.org.
Harlan Days – 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; Harlan Park, 17611 2nd St., Harlan; includes parade, food, rides and music; HarlanDays.com.
SATURDAY
Angola Art Fest – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Commissioners Park and downtown square in Angola; includes art vendors and music; downtownangola.org/angola-art-festival.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6
YLNI Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.
RECREATION
SATURDAY
Fort Wayne United Late Night Basketball – 8 to 11 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.; for males 16 to 25; registration required, begins at 7 p.m.; FortWayneUnited.org.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 children; VanGoghFortWayne.com; ends Thursday.
FRIDAY
Binder Bash International truck cruise-in – 6 to 9 p.m.; Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave., New Haven; includes food trucks and live music; free.
SATURDAY
Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; Miami beadwork demonstration by Katrina Mitten; $7 adults, $5 youth and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.
“The Third Saturday in October” and “The Third Saturday in October Part V” film screening and discussion – 5 p.m.; Cinema Center, 437 Berry St.; followed by live Q&A with filmmakers; $20 adults, $15 students and seniors; CinemaCenter.org.
SUNDAY
“Why Worry?” film screening – 3 p.m.; organ accompaniment by Clark Wilson; Black & White Silent Film Series, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10, free for children younger than 12 and seniors; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
MONDAY
“The Croods: A New Age” film screening – 1 and 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; free; HoneywellArts.org.
THURSDAY
“The Street Project” film screening and discussion – 7 p.m.; Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St.; followed by panel discussion about steps the city can take to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists; reserve free tickets at CinemaCenter.org.
SPORTS
ALL WEEKEND
TinCaps – vs. Great Lakes Loons; 7:05 p.m Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
“Ripcord,” Arena Dinner Theatre – 8 p.m.; 719 Rockhill St.; $35; ArtsTix Community Box Office, 424-5220 or tickets.artstix.org; ends Aug. 19.
THURSDAY
The Great DuBois Variety show – 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; tickets start at $19; 260-563-1102 or HoneywellArts.org.