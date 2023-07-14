ATTRACTIONS
ALL WEEKEND
Science Central – “A-MAZE-D” exhibit of puzzles and mazes, ends Sept. 10; 1950 N. Clinton St.; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.
Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “An Herban Garden,” ends Nov. 12; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $7 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.
Rolland Center for Lincoln Research – Exhibits include the lives of Union soldiers that fought in the Civil War and an overview of Abraham Lincoln’s sons; Allen County Public LIbrary, 900 Library Plaza; free; hours, www.acpl.lib.in.us/research/rolland-center-for-lincoln-research or 421-1200.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; information at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.
The History Center – T.R.A.I.N. display, ends Saturday; The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; hours and admission, 426-2882 or FWHistoryCenter.org.
National Auto & Truck Museum – Features replica of dealership with Auburns and Cords on display; 1000 Gordon M. Buehring Place, Auburn; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; $10 adults, $5 ages 5 to 12; www.natmus.org.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 2411 Sherman Blvd.; $18 ages 13 and older, $12 ages 2 to 12, free for children younger than 2; KidsZoo.org.
The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; personal tours, soldier reenactors; 1201 Spy Run Ave.; free, donations accepted; for large group tours, call 437-2836; facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne; summer hours end Aug. 19.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; grounds open every day; 2122 O’Day Road; free admission; 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org. “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” honors all Vietnam vets with a free copy of coffee table book “A Time to Honor” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary – 1 to 4 p.m.; 1426 W. 300 N., Albion; $17.50 adults, $10 ages 1 to 4, $12.50 ages 5 to 17, $15.50 seniors; BPSanctuary.org.
COMEDY
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Chad and Strider – 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; tickets start at $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
SUNDAY
Nick Hoff – 7 p.m.; Summit City Comedy Club, 5535 St. Joe Road; $20; SummitCityComedy.com.
DANCE
FRIDAY
Legion dance – Justus III; 7 to 10 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
WEDNESDAY
Legion dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.
FESTIVALS
ALL WEEKEND
Whitley County 4-H Fair – Ends July 20; includes dairy show, food, animals; times and events, WhitleyCounty4H.com.
Huntington County 4-H Fair – Ends July 28; includes horse and pony show, times and events; Huntington County Fairgrounds, 631 Taylor St., Huntington; times and events, extension.purdue.edu/county/huntington/_docs/4h/huntington4h.html.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Three Rivers Festival – Various events and activities throughout Fort Wayne; Junk Food Alley, Midway and entertainment at Headwaters Park; times and events, ThreeRiversFestival.org.
Kosciusko County Fair – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; includes monster trucks, horse pull, demolition derby, animals and food; Kosciusko County Community Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw; times and events, KCFair.com.
St. Joe Pickle Festival – Various locations in St. Joe; includes food, car show, animals; times and events, www.stjoeindiana.org/pickle-festival.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Wabash County 4-H Fair – Ends July 22; includes livestock, kiddie tractor pull; times and events, extension.purdue.edu/county/wabash/wabash-county-4-h.html.
SATURDAY
Ten Point Coalition Community Live Celebration – 1 to 4 p.m.; Weisser Park, 3201 S. Hanna St.; live music, games, bounce houses, face painting, food, health vendors; free.
Chief Blue Jacket Day – 3 to 7 p.m.; Blue Jacket Inc., 2826 Calhoun St.; includes family-friendly activities, food trucks and live music; free.
MARKETS
FRIDAY
Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; 2518 Winter St.; JohnnieMaeFarm.com.
SATURDAY
South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 Warsaw St.; ends mid-December.
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, Dynamo Alley, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Sept. 30.
Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Sept. 9.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Art Supply Re-Sale – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; discounted art supplies.
WEDNESDAY
Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; indoor, Union Street Market, Electric Works, 1620 Broadway.
Salomon Farmers’ Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 317 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 6.
YLNI Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; outdoor, behind History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; ends Aug. 30.
Music, Market & Munchies – 5 to 8 p.m.; Schnelker Park, 956 Park Ave., New Haven.
RECREATION
WEDNESDAY
River Rangers – 10 to 11 a.m.; STEM activities for children ages 5 to 12; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free; registration required by emailing child’s name and class title by Monday to hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org; FortWayneParks.org; ends July 26.
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
ALL WEEKEND
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets start at $33.99 for adults and $19.99 children; VanGoghFortWayne.com; ends Aug. 10.
FRIDAY
Family Game Night – 6 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SATURDAY
Theater Script Jam – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; practice acting, blocking and character interpretation; donations accepted; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SUNDAY
Rocket launch – 1 to 4:30 p.m.; hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free; more information, summitcityaerospacemodelers.com/concordia-low-power; backup date is July 23.
“The Ten Commandments” film screening – 3 p.m.; organ accompaniment by Clark Wilson; Black & White Silent Film Series, Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $10, free for children younger than 12 and seniors; Embassy box office, 424-5665 or Ticketmaster.com.
Tabletop games – 5 to 8 p.m.; TekVenture Makerspace, 1550 Griffin St.; $5; TekVenture.org or 750-9013.
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY
“Oklahoma!” film screening – 3 p.m.; 1998 stage recording featuring Hugh Jackman; Regal Coldwater Crossing, 211 W. Washington Center Road; OklahomaInCinemas.com
MONDAY
“Sing 2” film screening – 1 and 7 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, 106 W. Market St., Wabash; free; HoneywellArts.org.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime at the Park – 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; free; ends Aug. 2.
SPORTS
TUESDAY TO THURSDAY
TinCaps – vs. Lake County Captains; 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 12:05 p.m. Wednesday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets from $7 to $18; TinCapsTickets.com or 482-6400.
STAGE
ALL WEEKEND
“The Phantom of the Opera,” Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday; North Side High School auditorium, 475 E. State Blvd.; $22 adults, $18 students 19 and younger, $12 children 12 and younger; IMTFInc.com or 225-8828; ends July 23
“Into the Woods,” Pulse Opera House – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; 127 1/2 N. Wayne St., Warren; $15 adults, $5 children 12 and younger; 260-375-7017 or PulseOperaHouse.org; ends July 30.
SATURAY AND SUNDAY
“The Music Man – In Concert,” Summit City Music Theatre – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Auer Performance Hall, Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E.; $26 adults, $21 children and seniors; 481-6555 or www.pfw.edu/tickets.